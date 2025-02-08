"Orioles did this man so wrong", "That’s not Bregman to the Brewers" - Fans react to Diamondbacks signing Trey Mancini on a minor league deal

Former World Series champion Trey Mancini is eyeing a major league return after not landing a contract last season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 32-year-old is reportedly in agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

The last time Mancini was on an MLB field, was with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, when he batted .234 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games before being DFA'd and subsequently released.

Several fans warmly reacted to the post.

"Such a solid player when he was healthy. Hoping for a strong comeback 💪," one fan commented.

"LET'S GOOOOO!!! Love it for Trey!!!," another said.

"EVERYBODY LOVES A GOOD COMEBACK STORY," another added.

"That's not Bregman to Brewers," one fan posted.

Some fans felt sorry for Mancini for how his major league career panned out.

"The orioles did this man so wrong," one fan wrote under the comments section of an Instagram post.

"Always happy to hear Trey sign somewhere," another fan wrote.

Not the first time Trey Mancini has returned to majors after a year-long hiatus

The 2024 season wasn't the only one Trey Mancini has missed entirely.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, resulting him to miss the entire 2020 campaign. That came at a time when he was coming off a 35-homer season in 2019.

“At the time, I would have given up anything just to have been guaranteed a clean bill of health from there on out,” Mancini said at the time.

“So talking to those people helped me more than I can even say. I know, (from) going through it, what it meant to me to talk to others who had been through it. I want to give people that same encouragement that I received.”

The slugger returned in the 2021 season with the Baltimore Orioles. He received a standing ovation on his first game back. He batted .255/.326/.432 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs in 147 games to win the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Now, Trey Mancini needs to perform well in spring training to make a cut on the Opening Day roster of the Diamondbacks.

