There were 46,450 fans in attendance at Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles' first postseason game since 2016. After finishing the season with 101 wins and the best record in the American League, a lot was expected of this team.

The Orioles battled until the end but fell just short on Saturday in Game 1 of the series. The Texas Rangers took an early 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and added another in the sixth. Their pitching held on and they were able to overcome Baltimore with a slender 3-2 victory.

A major talking point in the game came in the ninth inning after rookie Gunnar Henderson started the innings with a single to right field. The stage looked set for a memorable late comeback. Henderson then took off to second base and was caught stealing after a perfect throw from Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

Asked about the play during his postgame interview, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde spoke about the decision that cost his team:

"Miscommunication there," said Hyde.

With the count at 2-1, a man on base, and trailing by a run, the O's looked to be in a great position for a comeback. The costly error from Henderson ended any hopes of a late-game rally.

This season, the O's rank 16th in the MLB with just 114 stolen bases and have been caught stealing on 24 occasions.

Gunnar Henderson has been one of the team's better base runners with 10 stolen bases over 150 regular season games. He ranks fourth on the roster behind Jorge Mateo (32), Cedric Mullins (19) and Adam Frazier (11).

The Baltimore Orioles will turn to pitcher Grayson Rodriguez for Game 2 of the ALDS

Baltimore starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Washington Nationals during a game in Baltimore

Saturday's home loss gives the Rangers an early lead in the series. Texas now has home-field advantage and will look to take control with Jordan Montgomery on the mound on Sunday.

Baltimore will turn to 23-year-old righty Grayson Rodriguez as they look to bounce back. The young pitcher will be pitching in his first career playoff game in front of what will likely be another sold-out crowd at Camden Yards.