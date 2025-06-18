Orioles minor leaguer tragically dies at 19 in Florida jet ski accident

The Baltimore Orioles have confirmed that Luis Guevara, 19, died after being involved in a jet ski crash on Sunday. Guevara was involved in a head-on collision in the Sarasota, Florida area.

Guevara was a native of Venezuela and was playing in the Florida Complex League for the Baltimore Orioles at the time of his death. Despite it being his first season with the team, it's clear that he was a valued member that made an impact.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing," Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said.

The Orioles decided to cancel games at Florida Complex League on Monday and Tuesday to keep the team away from the diamond. In the official statement released from the team, the Orioles extended well wishes to the family of the Minor League player.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time," Elias said.

The Baltimore Orioles initially signed Guevara as an international free agent in 2023. He spent his first two seasons with the Summer League team in the Dominican Republic.

Baltimore Orioles star Ryan O'Hearn believes the team will respond after a slow start

It has been a rough season for the Baltimore Orioles. The slow start to the season cost manager Brandon Hyde his job. Shortly after that firing, Orioles star Ryan O'Hearn spoke with MLB Network and expressed confidence that his team would turn things around.

"Obviously, the season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to or expected it to," O'Hearn said. "We definitely feel we're underperforming. There were signs that we were going to turn things around. That's Mike's decision, on the manager, I got a ton of love for Brandon Hyde.

"Hyde is the first manager to believe in me and give me a legitimate shot to play. It's tough. We got a lot of young players trying to navigate that for the first time."

"We're going to keep it rolling. There's no other choice, we're in May still. There's plenty of time to right the ship, we've still got good players. Guys coming back off the IL. I'm a bit of an optimist, and I really believe in our guys."

The death of Luis Guevara is just another tough blow for the Orioles in 2025 as they still are out of the playoff race in the American League.

