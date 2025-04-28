Orioles could move $8,725,000 All-Star if playoff race slips away, per MLB insider

This has not been the start to the season that the Baltimore Orioles were likely hoping as they find themselves last in the American League East. Although it is still early in the 2025 campaign, Baltimore finds themselves with a disappointing 10-17 record and given the competitiveness of the division, the gap could only continue to grow.
After having one of the best young cores in Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles have had a several former top prospects blossom into bona fide MLB stars. That being said, aside from the develop of some of their young stars, the team has done little to acquire or retain superstar veteran talent, which could spell the end for a former All-Star with the club.
Cedric Mullins has arguably been the best player for Baltimore this season, posting a .279 batting average with 6 home runs, 20 RBI, 5 stolen bases, and a career-high .967 OPS. That being said, MLB insider Jacob Calvin Meyer, there is a chance that the Orioles could look to move on from the veteran outfielder, especially given the fact that he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
"If he can put keep this together for a full season and return to the type of guy that he was in 2021. This will almost certainly be his last year in Baltimore because he's gonna price himself out for the you know, he get himself presumably a 4 or 5 year contract," Meyer explained.
The Baltimore Orioles have been reluctant to hand out lucrative deals to some of their expiring veterans in recent seasons. This past offseason, the O's said goodbye to the likes of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, who's contract Meyer believes could been something similar to what Cedric Mullins can earn if he can keep the momentum rolling.
"Sort of like what's Anthony Santander got, maybe a little bit more because Cedric Mullins has the ability to play a good plus centerfield defense," Meyer continued.
Cedric Mullins is not the only expiring veteran that the Baltimore Orioles could deal this summer
It is still very early in the 2025 season and there is plenty of time for Baltimore to turn things around. That being said, if they do find themselves outside of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, Cedric Mullins is not the only expiring contract that could be on the market.
Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin, Gary Sanchez, Ryan O'Hearn, Kyle Gibson, Gregory Soto, and Tomoyuki Sugano are among the veterans who could be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. All of these players could draw interest from contenders, which could help Baltimore land interesting pieces for the future.