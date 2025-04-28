Orioles could move $8,725,000 All-Star if playoff race slips away, per MLB insider

This has not been the start to the season that the Baltimore Orioles were likely hoping as they find themselves last in the American League East. Although it is still early in the 2025 campaign, Baltimore finds themselves with a disappointing 10-17 record and given the competitiveness of the division, the gap could only continue to grow.

Ad

After having one of the best young cores in Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles have had a several former top prospects blossom into bona fide MLB stars. That being said, aside from the develop of some of their young stars, the team has done little to acquire or retain superstar veteran talent, which could spell the end for a former All-Star with the club.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cedric Mullins has arguably been the best player for Baltimore this season, posting a .279 batting average with 6 home runs, 20 RBI, 5 stolen bases, and a career-high .967 OPS. That being said, MLB insider Jacob Calvin Meyer, there is a chance that the Orioles could look to move on from the veteran outfielder, especially given the fact that he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

"If he can put keep this together for a full season and return to the type of guy that he was in 2021. This will almost certainly be his last year in Baltimore because he's gonna price himself out for the you know, he get himself presumably a 4 or 5 year contract," Meyer explained.

Ad

The Baltimore Orioles have been reluctant to hand out lucrative deals to some of their expiring veterans in recent seasons. This past offseason, the O's said goodbye to the likes of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, who's contract Meyer believes could been something similar to what Cedric Mullins can earn if he can keep the momentum rolling.

"Sort of like what's Anthony Santander got, maybe a little bit more because Cedric Mullins has the ability to play a good plus centerfield defense," Meyer continued.

Ad

Cedric Mullins is not the only expiring veteran that the Baltimore Orioles could deal this summer

It is still very early in the 2025 season and there is plenty of time for Baltimore to turn things around. That being said, if they do find themselves outside of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, Cedric Mullins is not the only expiring contract that could be on the market.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin, Gary Sanchez, Ryan O'Hearn, Kyle Gibson, Gregory Soto, and Tomoyuki Sugano are among the veterans who could be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. All of these players could draw interest from contenders, which could help Baltimore land interesting pieces for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More