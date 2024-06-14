Orioles place top prospect Jackson Holliday on IL with right elbow inflammation

At the end of April, the Baltimore Orioles sent down their top prospect, Jackson Holliday, to Triple-A. He struggled mightily in his first big-league action, going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts.

While a return to the big leagues seems far, his recent injury will push those hopes even further. According to the O's, Jackson has been placed on the seven-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

While it is a seven-day stint, there is no telling when the slugger could return to the Triple-A lineup. Elbow inflammation can be a tricky injury to recover from, and the organization will not want to rush him back.

However, the club does not believe the injury to be too serious. Fans will want to keep an eye on this as he progresses through his seven-day injury stint.

Will Jackson Holliday see big-league action again this season?

Baltimore Orioles - Jakcson Holliday (Image via USA Today)

Jackson Holliday was supposed to be the Orioles' answer at second base. However, he seemed overmatched in his 10 games in the big leagues. Fortunately, Jorge Mateo has held the position down, until landing on the seven-day IL with a concussion.

While it seems unlikely for Holliday to return to the O's lineup soon, it cannot be completely ruled out. There has been no shortage of injuries this season, and any player can go down at any time.

After Holliday returns from the IL, he will continue to face top arms at the Triple-A level. He is getting better each time he goes up to the plate and will be a cornerstone player for the franchise for years to come.

Many teams often give their young players a taste of the postseason, and with the way the Orioles have performed, they should find themselves playing October baseball. It would not be surprising to Jackson back in the lineup come playoffs.

