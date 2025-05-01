"Orioles players soft as f**k" - Yankees fans react as Heston Kjerstad gets into scuffle against Anthony Volpe and Pablo Reyes

New York Yankees fans called out Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad after an incident involving Anthony Volpe and Pablo Ramos. During the fourth inning of tonight's contest, Kjerstad tried to steal second base while Pablo Ramos tried to corral the ball thrown from home plate. As Kjerstad slid, Ramos accidentally landed on his head — this drew the ire of the Orioles player.
After what was a routinary play, Kjerstad took exception and mouthed off at both Ramos and eventually, Anthony Volpe. The latter then smiled and calmly patted the Orioles outfielder as the benches cleared to separate the individuals involved.
"Orioles players soft as f**k," one fan shared.
"Someone should have immediately punched him in the mouth after talking sh*t over that," a fan suggested.
"So… I guess Pablo was just supposed to let that ball flying into center field. What a clown," one fan said.
Yankee fans were livid at Kjerstad for initiating a confrontation with Volpe and Ramos on what was an incidental contact.
"Is this guy for real?" A fan questioned.
"Always whining and trying to act like he wants smoke, never fires", one fan pointed out.
"Where do u want him to land? @Orioles" One fan asked.
In the end, the Orioles had the last laugh as the visitors outlasted the Bombers in the Bronx.
Yankees fall short against the Orioles, surrender series
In a surprising result, the New York Yankees succumbed to the Baltimore Orioles in the series-deciding Game 3 tonight. The hosts were victorious with a scoreline of 5-4, in a game that didn't come without controversy.
Bombers captain Aaron Judge opened the proceedings with a two-run bomb in the very first inning for his tenth home run of the season. Ryan Mountcastle would answer back for Baltimore with a two-run blast of his own in the next half inning to draw the scores level. Ramon Urias and Adley Rutschman would then combine minutes later to give the O's a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Then during the fourth frame, the scuffle between Heston Kjerstad, Pablo Ramos, and Anthony Volpe ensued. In spite of the incident, both teams seemed unbothered as they once again exchanged blows.
Paul Goldschmidt smashed a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the Orioles lead to one. However, Jackson Holliday drove in Adley Rustchman in the next half frame through a force out.
Yankee captain Aaron Judge would then collect his third hit of the night as he brought home Oswald Peraza on an RBI single. In spite of his Herculean 3-for-3 effort with a home run and RBIs in Game 3, the Bombers surrendered the series to the Orioles.