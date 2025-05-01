WATCH: Pablo Reyes - Heston Kjerstad clash leads to benches clearing in Yankees vs. Orioles game

Tensions soared high in the Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees series finale at Camden Yards on Wednesday after an altercation between Heston Kjerstad and Pablo Reyes forced the benches to clear.

The incident happened in the bottom of the fourth inning after left fielder Kjerstad successfully stole second base, but in the process, had Yanks second baseman Pablo Reyes land on him.

Heston Kjerstad produced a base hit and reached first base in the fourth inning. Next, Ramon Urias came to the plate. He struck out swinging on a full count, but Heston received a great jump from first and stole second base.

The Bombers' catcher Austin Wells was quick to throw the ball to Pablo Reyes, who was covering second. But the throw was high, which led him to leap in the air and land on a sliding Kjerstad's head.

After a brief altercation between the Yankees infielders and Heston Kjerstad, the 2B umpire tried to calm the nerves on field, even as both the benches cleared quickly.

The Orioles' bullpen made a darting run towards the infield, but the matter was resolved quickly, and the game resumed with the Birds leading the Yanks 4-2.

Orioles took the series finale against the Yankees in Baltimore

The Birds held on to their lead and won an engaging series finale against the Bronx Bombers, 5-4. The away team was quick to get on board after a two-run home run by Aaron Judge.

Baltimore answered back in the second inning with a two-run home run by Ryan Mountcastle, a solo shot by Ramon Urias, and an RBI by Adley Rutschman, which allowed the home team to take the lead 4-2.

The game largely remained in favor of the Orioles till the end despite another RBI by Aaron Judge and a solo HR by Paul Goldschmidt. Baltimore's bullpen performed well after a subpar start by Cade Povich, who gave three earned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out two batters in 4.2 IP.

The Yankees will now head home for a six-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres, while the Orioles will welcome the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series at Camden Yards.

