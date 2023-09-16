When the Baltimore Orioles selected the then 18-year-old Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft, some people questioned the move. Just 426 days later, it seems that Holliday has already silenced all his doubters.

Holiday, now 19, has had an incredible year in the minors and has worked his way up from A-level ball to the Triple-A level. The young infielder is now the number one prospect in the country and has overtaken several other more experienced players.

In a recent episode of the "Flippin Bats with Ben Verlander podcast, Holliday opened up on his time in the minors, his dad's career, his approach to hitting and some of the MLB players he looks up to.

Asked by Verlander who his favorite player was growing up, Holliday had an interesting answer:

"I like Trea Turner a lot right now... In pro ball, it's kind of someone that I want to play like."

Holliday credited Trea Turner's ability to "impact" games as one of the reasons he respects his game.

Last season, Turner had an outstanding year finishing with a .289/.343/.466 slash line, 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. He was a key reason the Los Angeles Dodgers finished with an incredible 111 wins.

It comes as no surprise that the other two players Holliday named on his list were fellow infielders in Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado.

Jackson Holliday has had an incredible year in the minors and worked his way up the Orioles ladder

Number 1 overall selection Jackson Holliday takes batting practice before the game at Oriole Park

Holliday has impressed in 2023 and has promptly been moved up the minor league system. He was recently promoted to the Triple-A level and looks comfortable.

With the Norfolk Tides, he has a .710 OPS and has already recorded a home run and three RBIs over 10 games.

"Jackson Holliday goes deep for the first time since his promotion to Triple-A!" - Farm to Fame

The Baltimore Orioles have an exciting core of young players and should be competitive in the coming years.

Jackson Holliday's rise has been meteoric. He has hit well and every level and it is now only a matter of time before we see the young star in the majors.