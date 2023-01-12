Orioles Roster: Examining the depth of Baltimore's team in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles did better than most expected in 2022. Although many expected them to come not only last in their division, but in the entire MLB, there were some high points.

The Orioles finished the 2022 season with a record of 83-79, marking the first time since 2016 that they have finished above .500. Today, we are taking a look at what's ahead for the team in 2023.

When it comes to the actual stats put up by the O's in 2022, they aren't as bad as you'd expect. The team finished 20th in the MLB in batting average, 15th in home runs and 20th in runs scored.

"I think I’m in love with Adley Rutschman’s swing" - Baseball Quotes

The O's showcased a lot of young talent as well. Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman finished the season with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs, enough for him to finish second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle also had a decent season, putting up 22 home runs and 85 RBIs. Expect these two young bats to take center stage for the Orioles in 2023.

Outfielder Anthony Santander had a career season in 2022, hitting 33 home runs and 89 RBIs. With Santander under contract with the team until 2025, the Orioles can only expect his stock to go up.

The O's stole 95 bases in 2022, and center fielder Cedric Mullins was responsible for 34 of them. Mullins has proved to be an incredible leadoff man for the Baltimore O's. However, his batting average was down from .291 in 2021 to .258 last year. This affects the O's ability to get on base early in the lineup.

The addition of second baseman Adam Frazier might help the team in terms of having a solid second baseman. The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year deal worth $8 million in early January.

"Austin Voth, Wicked 83mph Back Door Slider." - Rob Friedman

The Orioles' starting rotation still gives up too many runs. Austin Voth and Dean Kremer were the only starters to finish the season with an ERA under 4.00.The two will make up the meat of the O's rotation in 2022. However, keep an eye on Spenser Watkins, who finished with an ERA of 4.55 in his sophomore year after making the transition to full-time starter.

The Baltimore Orioles will probably finish in 4th place again in 2023

While there are some encouraging signs of improvement for this team, they are not realistically able to compete with their divisional rivals like the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. O's fans should have patience with this young team, though droughts never last forever.

