With an impressive six-game winning streak, the Baltimore Orioles brought their winning spirit to Boston on Saturday, September 9. In an absolute action-packed thriller against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles managed to clinch the game, leaving the fans on the edge of their seats.

The 13-12 victory for the Orioles combined for a whopping 37 hits, including five home runs from the visitors. It is their first 90-win season since 2014 and The Orioles hold the top spot in the AL East standings.

The game at Fenway Park saw the Orioles give up 23 hits and 12 runs. After being given a five-run advantage early on, their starter could not go four innings. Three runs were given up by many relievers, with the final three occurring in the bottom of the ninth. However, the Orioles still managed to prevail in the game.

"Gave up 23 hits and STILL won," a fan tweeted.

"That game took years off my life," another fan wrote.

"Been a loooonnnnngggggg road," another user tweeted.

The Orioles found a way to win the game and have now defeated the Red Sox twice in a row. They would have their eyes set on a potential sweep in Sunday's (September 10) contest between the two teams.

Are the Baltimore Orioles likely to win the AL East in 2023?

The Orioles are emerging as strong contenders to win their divisional title. Their excellent offensive ability and solid pitching rotation demonstrate their constant dedication to victory.

The O's are currently at the top of the table and their standing suggests that they might have a solid chance of winning the AL East this year. Finally having a cause to rejoice, their supporters are making the most of it. It is really impressive that the Orioles are accomplishing this with a talent pool that is mostly domestic.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently trailing the Orioles in the AL East standings, while the Yankees find themselves at the bottom of the table. With several games left to play, fans of these teams are holding onto the hope that their favorite team can clinch the title.