Orix Buffaloes return to NPB's Japan Series courtesy of Keita Nakagawa's walk-off single

For the second year running, the NPB will have the same finalists for the Japan Series. The Orix Buffaloes overcame the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Final Stage of the NPB's Pacific League postseason with a series score of 4-1.

Keita Nakagawa drove in the winning run during the Buffaloes' 3-2 walk-off win last Saturday off the glove of Livan Moinelo. The match took place at the Buffaloes' home of Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Buffaloes starter Taisuke Yamaoka produced a strong outing for his squad with four innings of no-run ball. Orix started off with Masataka Yoshida's two-run blast at the end of the fourth inning.

However, the Hawks caught up and tied the game in the seventh inning, courtesy of Alfredo Despaigne's two-run shot off the glove of Buffaloes reliever Soichiro Yamazaki.

Livan Moinelo was inserted at the bottom of the ninth in hopes of extending the game for the Softbank Hawks. However, the reliever gave up a single and a walk.

With two outs and runners in scoring position, Nakagawa finished off the game for the Buffaloes that set them up for a rematch against their Japan Series opponents last season and reigning champions, the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Tokyo Yakult Swallows sweep the Hanshin Tigers for an NPB Japan Series return

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows celebrate after defeating the Hanshin Tigers (Photo from Kyodo News)

The reigning NPB champions Tokyo Yakult Swallows did not break a sweat in the Final Stage of the Central League playoffs that had them matchup against the Hanshin Tigers. The Central League winners easily dispatched the Tigers in just three games.

The Swallows swept the Tigers 4-0 but had to play only three games as winners of both leagues get a one-game advantage over the lower seed. Tokyo overcame Hanshin 6-3 in Game 3 of the series in front of more than 29,000 fans at Meiju Jingu Stadium in Tokyo.

The win set-up a rematch for the reigning NPB champions against their foes from last year, the Orix Buffaloes, who closed out the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks via a walk-off single in Game 4 of the Pacific League's Final Stage playoff round.

The Swallows look forward to becoming champions again after defeating the Buffaloes in last year's Japan Series 4-2.

