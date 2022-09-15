MLB Rewind: Shohei Ohtani fails an agility test while playing for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters

MLB star Shohei Ohtani, who is regarded as one of the best baseball players, once failed an agility test.

In the viral social media video, Ohtani is seen attempting an agility test but fails. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder looked disappointed.

Ohtani started playing baseball at a very young age. In 2013, at the age of 18, he made his Japanese professional debut with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The Fighters selected Ohtani first overall in the 2012 draft. From 2013 through 2017, he participated in Nippon Professional Baseball as an outfielder and pitcher with the Fighters. At 165 kph on October 16, 2016, Ohtani achieved the quickest pitch in NPB history (102.5 mph).

Thyago Vieira broke the record five years later, however, Ohtani continues to hold the Japanese record.

Shohei Ohtani is among the 2021 class of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People

Given his exceptional MLB performances, Ohtani's inclusion in TIME magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 is hardly shocking. Despite his extraordinary skills, he still acts modestly. Ohtani has won over everyone, including former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who thinks Ohtani is a more complete player than Babe Ruth.

Ohtani has had a celebrated MLB journey. After the 2017 campaign, the Fighters posted Ohtani to MLB, where he later signed with the Angels. He received the 2021 AL Most Valuable Player Award in addition to the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Ohtani's 2021 campaign had a major impact on MLB because he was the first player in baseball history to be a two-way player. Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to start both as a pitcher and a hitter in the 2021 All-Star Game.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to congratulate me on the AL MVP award. Your kind words and messages are greatly appreciated." - Shohei Ohtani

In his career, he has 410 strikeouts, a WHIP of 1.12, and an ERA of 3.10.

