Oswald Peraza injury: Yankees shortstop sidelined for weeks due to shoulder strain

New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza has suffered a shoulder strain and will be out of action for six to eight weeks, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The Yankees are currently on a four-game losing streak, and Peraza's absence will force them to rethink their plans for the upcoming Grapefruit League games.

“News from Fort Myers: Aaron Boone says that Oswald Peraza will be shut down for 6-8 weeks with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.” - Bryan Hoch on X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday, Hoch reported that Peraza underwent some additional tests to examine his right shoulder discomfort, but the results did not favor him. Although there was no news of him being sidelined at the time, his injury has now confirmed that.

“More testing on deck for Oswald Peraza (shoulder), who is having a dye-contrast arthrogram today,” Hoch tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Peraza, 23, was given an excellent opportunity to showcase his potential, but he failed to make an impact in the three games he played. He could have been a perfect substitute for Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu in the infield, but he won't be available until the regular season now.

Who will replace Oswald Peraza on the Yankees infield?

The New York Yankees are facing a potential crisis in their infield department. They have limited options if either Rizzo or LeMahieu gets injured or fails to perform. Initially, Oswald Peraza seemed to be a viable choice for the team until injury reports came in.

To address the issue, the Yankees offered a $4 million deal to former LA Dodgers infielder Amed Rosario. However, Rosario declined the offer and instead signed a $1.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for a secured spot in their lineup.

“The Yankees, I am told, had the same $4 million on the table for Rosario, who instead took a $1.5 million base from the (Tampa Bay Rays),” Joel Sherman reported in the NY Post. “Rosario’s representative Ulises Cabrera told The Post that what Tampa Bay could provide was a clearer route to regular at-bats, including at shortstop.”

The Yankees also tried to acquire then-free agent Enrique Hernandez but failed to convince him, leaving the issue unattended.

The Yankees could consider some of their young prospects from the Spring Breakout roster for their infield crisis. Some of them already played during spring training, becoming an additional option for the team.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Oswaldo Cabrera is a name that seems to be much closer and suitable to replace Peraza for the time being.

Nonetheless, the Yankees will have to find a replacement while focusing on breaking their losing streak in the next game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.