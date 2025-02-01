Oswaldo Cabrera drops NSFW reaction to girlfriend Ari Gonzalez receiving motivation for glutes workout from content creator

Ari Gonzalez, the girlfriend of New York Yankees slugger Oswaldo Cabrera, recently hit the gym, working out her lower body. Santiago Perez, a popular Venezuelan content creator with more than 800,000 followers on Instagram, cheered Gonzalez on, eliciting a hilarious response from Cabrera.

On Friday, the Yankees utility player shared a video on his Instagram story, showing his girlfriend doing the glutes kickback exercise. Perez was singing to motivate Gonzalez. The content creator does not appear in the video but is recognized with the sound of the music.

Cabrera's girlfriend couldn't contain her laughter. Funnily enough, the Yankees slugger captioned the post with an NSFW remark:

"Thank you for motivating with your music to hypertrophy those 🍑 to my life bro @santiperezvivas" (translated from Spanish)

Screenshot of Oswaldo Cabrera's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/ocabrera13)

Earlier, Gonzalez had reshared an Instagram story of her friend Maria Alejandra, a selfie showing the two women from the same location as Cabrera's girlfriend's outfit was similar to the one in the Yankees slugger's story.

Incidentally, Gonzalez's outfit was strikingly similar to that of Alejandra, and the latter captioned the story:

"bestied so hard we became twins"

Screenshot of Ari Gonzalez's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/aagonzv)

Gonzalez boasts a following of over 7,000 on Instagram, where she frequently posts fitness-related content. Her posts often catch the attention of Yankees slugger Oswaldo Cabrera, who can be seen leaving comments on her photos.

On the professional front, Cabrera won the prestigious 2024 Joan Payson & Shannon Forde Award, receiving it at the BBWAA dinner in New York. However, it wasn’t just Cabrera’s accomplishments that captured attention at the event. Gonzalez stole the spotlight with her stunning black outfit.

Ari Gonzalez captivates Oswaldo Cabrera with her workouts

Ari Gonzalez shared a video on her Instagram on Thursday, showcasing her doing back and shoulder workouts. Gonzalez's boyfriend seemed mesmerized by the effect of the workout on his girlfriend's body.

The video showed Gonzalez warming up, doing lat pulldowns, face pulls, dumbbell flies and more.

"Progress, not perfection Today was🤍 back&shoulders Always w/ @dfyne.official," Gonzalez captioned the post.

Captivated by his girlfriend's beauty, Cabrera commented:

"Perfection is you my love 😍." (translated from Spanish)

Oswaldo Cabrera's comment on girlfriend's Instagram poster caption.

Gonzalez's previous Instagram post, shared on Monday, also focused on fitness. In the video, Cabrera's girlfriend powered through an intense lower-body workout, primarily targeting her legs and glutes. Her routine included kettlebell squats, traditional squats, lunges, leg extensions and crunches.

"y y’all not locked in?? @dfyne.official mondayyyy viBesss💙," Ari Gonzalez captioned the post.

