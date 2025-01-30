Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend Ari Gonzalez's back and shoulder workouts leave the Yankees slugger mesmerized

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend, Ari Gonzalez, hit the gym for a back and shoulder workout, and the New York Yankees utility player seems impressed by the benefit his girlfriend acquired with the workouts.

On Saturday, Gonzalez shared a video on her Instagram, showing the aforementioned workouts. Her stunning look after the workouts mesmerized Caberas as he commented:

"Perfection is you my love 😍." (translated from Spanish)

Oswaldo Cabrera's comment on girlfriend's Instagram poster caption

"Progress, not perfection Today was🤍 back&shoulders Always w/ @dfyne.official," Gonzalez captioned the post.

The video began with Ari Gonzalez performing a warm-up routine, rotating her head, shoulders and arms to loosen up the joints. Dressed in black workout attire and wearing headphones, she likely used them to enjoy music or block out distractions for better focus.

Gonzalez’s workout kicked off with the lat pulldown machine, a great exercise for targeting the muscles in the back. She then moved on to the dumbbell row, a staple for strengthening the lat muscles.

Continuing to work her upper body, Gonzalez performed face pulls, targeting her upper back and shoulders. This exercise also engages the posterior deltoids, trapezius, rhomboids and latissimus dorsi, while offering some bicep-strengthening benefits.

Next, she took a brief moment to remove her sweatpants, revealing her white leggings. She struck different poses, showing off her fit physique. Gonzalez then transitioned to a standing lat pulldown, followed by a dumbbell military press for shoulder strength.

Finishing off her intense workout session, Cabrera’s girlfriend included dumbbell flys and upright row weight place exercises, rounding out a well-rounded back and shoulder-focused routine.

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend's lower body workouts also impressed the Yankees slugger

Oswaldo Cabrera recently received the Joan Payson & Shannon Forde Award for community service at the BBWAA dinner in New York. Cabrera's girlfriend, Ari Gonzalez, donning stunning black attire, stole the spotlight at the event.

A fitness enthusiast, Gonzalez often shares pictures and images of her workouts on Instagram. On Monday, she posted videos of her doing lower body workouts, impressing her boyfriend as Cabrera commented:

"😍😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍🤤🤤😍😍🤤🤤"

Oswaldo Cabrera's comment on girlfriend's Instagram post

"y y’all not locked in?? @dfyne.official mondayyyy viBesss💙," Ari Gonzalez captioned the post.

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend did kettlebell squats, lunges, normal squats, leg extensions and medicine ball crunches. Except for the last one, others exclusively targeted muscles on the lower body, especially the leg.

Gonzalez has close to 7000 followers on Instagram. Fashion and fitness-related content mostly feature on her feed.

