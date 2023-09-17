Oswaldo Cabrera was on form as the New York Yankees recorded their third consecutive victory. Their latest triumph came against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at PNC Park and finished 6-3.

Cabrera delivered an outstanding performance that earned him praise from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Boone spoke to reporters after the game:

“It’s a peek into why we do really like him, especially with all his defensive versatility. First time all year where it’s been a week or 10 days of really good [hitting]. And even tonight, he had the homer, but two other balls were absolutely scorched."

Before the game, Cabrera took a trip to the Roberto Clemente Museum. The superstitious say that holding Clemente's bat can bring good fortune to a player the next day, often resulting in a home run. This was certainly the case here.

The Yankees made an impact in the first inning by scoring three runs, highlighted by a two-run single by Estevan Florial, who also visited the Clemente Museum.

Oswaldo Cabrera's outstanding batting streak with the New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera has been a standout for the New York Yankees lately, using Roberto Clemente's legendary 40-ounce bat for luck. He's been on a roll with a six-game hitting streak, marking his longest this season.

This helped the Yankees secure a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates and they now have the chance for a clean sweep.

The Yankees have been on an outstanding run, largely because of their excellent young players. Fans' enthusiasm for the team's potential in the MLB and future prospects has been sparked by this.

The Bombers are looking promising, thanks to Cabrera's lucky bat and the team's strong performance.