Oswaldo Cabrera sends heartfelt message to Fernando Cruz and Yankees teammates for their thoughtful gesture

Oswaldo Cabrera's Yankees teammates not only step up in his absence on the field, but outside of it as well. In a recent baseball camp named after Cabrera held at the site of the old Yankee Stadium, the infielder's colleagues, namely, Fernando Cruz, Pablo Reyes, and J.C. Escarra appeared on behalf of Cabrera as the latter continues to recover from a gruesome ankle injury.

The event, which was organized by The Bronx Zoo — a section of diehard Yankee fans, set-up a baseball camp for the youth that originally featured Oswaldo Cabrera before he incurred an injury. Fortunately, Cabrera's teammates appeared in his stead — to which the infielder sent a heartfelt message of gratitude.

Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera sends message of thanks to his teammates (ocabrera13/Instagram)

"I can't thank you guys enough fo this. Thanks for helping me with all this, for [doing] this for the kids and [making] a beautiful day for those guys who admire you like I do as well," said Cabrera.

In addition to his message of gratitude, he also promised to the children who attended the camp that they will reunite one he recovers from injury.

"For all the kids in the camp, we'll be back together again doing beautiful things like this with the same people that I'm sure they did excellent! I love you my guys."

A personnel from the camp also highlighted the teamwork that the Yankees players exhibited. The coach reminded the campers about the value of teamwork wherein if one player goes down, his colleagues should pick up the slack in that person's absence — just like what Cruz, Reyes, and Escarra did for Cabrera.

Before getting shelved due to a freak injury at the plate, Oswaldo Cabrera was batting .243/.322/.308 with a home run and 11 RBIs in 34 games played.

Yankees claim Subway Series after late rally in Game 3

What was a close battle until the eighth inning of Game 3, became a slugging display for the Yankees as they came away with the victory against the Mets, 8-2. As a result, the Bombers claimed the Subway Series of MLB's first-ever Rivalry Weekend.

With the scores tied at 2-2, Jasson Dominguez scored home after a throwing error by Pete Alonso. Paul Goldschmidt would then tack on an additional run the brought home Austin Wells. Finally, the Yanks would bust the game wide open via Cody Bellinger's ninth career grand slam.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 27-19 while putting a minor dent to the Mets' 29-18 record. The Bombers will now host the Rangers for a three-game series starting on Tuesday, May 20.

