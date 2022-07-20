"Others like Altuve were too scared to be there" "Idiot fans, they were in the minor leagues" - MLB world divided as Houston Astros players get booed by crowds ahead of All-Star Game  

There's no love lost between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two teams squared off in the 2017 World Series, wherein the Astros got the better of the Dodgers in seven games.
Years later, the after-effects of the controversial series are still embedded in Dodger fans' minds.
The Astros' first World Series title, of course, was mired in controversy after the sign-stealing scandal.
Most fans in the MLB sphere think that the world title should have been stripped off them. This, however, didn't happen, much to the chagrin of Dodger fans.
During the pre-game introductions of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the Astros contingent was booed by the home fans.
Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker were mercilessly given a hard time by the Los Angeles fans. This was not surprising at all.
However, it was just Justin Verlander who was a part of the controversial 2017 team. Whatever heckling Valdez and Tucker suffered was perhaps just the effect of association.
They were the only Astros players that made the trip to Hollywood. Jose Altuve was named as a starter but missed the All-Star Game due to injury.
Toronto's George Springer, a part of the Houston Astros' 2017 championship team, was named as a reserve but couldn't participate due to injury as well.
Houston Astros players jeered during the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles
There's a saying that time heals all wounds, but with a World Series title in the balance, the saying can certainly be lost in translation.
While fans in Los Angeles pestered Houston Astros players during the game, the MLB sphere on Twitter seemed divided about the incident.
Some fans came to the defense of the Astros players, absolving them of any faults committed during the 2017 championship clash.
Verlander was the only one left from the all-conquering squad but wasn't implicated in the scandal. The future Hall of Famer made his third appearance as an Astros All-Star.
Several fans, meanwhile, chose not to forgive or forget. Memories of the controversial championship still reverberate to this day.
Since the World Series tilt between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the teams have faced off in the regular season 11 times. The Dodgers have the upper hand with six wins, while the Astros have five.
The two teams have no scheduled regular season games this year. The only way they would meet again is if both reach the World Series. It would be must-see TV for baseball fans around the world.