  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Otherworldly" - Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sister Sophia reacts to Bella Hadid's stunning appearance in red lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"Otherworldly" - Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sister Sophia reacts to Bella Hadid's stunning appearance in red lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:31 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sister Sophia reacts to Bella Hadid's stunning appearance in red lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show [Image Source: Getty, Instagram/leonelisblanco]

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister, Sofia, was awestruck by Bella Hadid's red-hot runway look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Hadid walked for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday at Steiner Studios in New York.

Ad

Sofia reshared a reel from Vogue Magazine on her Instagram story on Thursday, showing Hadid walking in bold red lingerie and a flowing cape. She added the Spanish caption with English translation.

"Otherworldly" Sofia wrote.
Ronald Acuna Jr.&rsquo;s sister Sofia shared a story. (sophi_.13/Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared a story. (sophi_.13/Instagram)

Sofia also shared an indoor snap with her puppy in her arms on her Instagram story. She added music by Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro, and Pol Granch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also captured a moment during a serene sunset in an Instagram story. Sofia donned a pink t-shirt, and the water soaked her. She added the music "Mava" by De La Rose.

Ronald Acuna Jr.&rsquo;s sister Sofia shared stories.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared stories.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)

Another story captured a fun beach hangout with a close social circle. The image, in a black-and-white filter, adds a nostalgic but fashionable touch—Bad Bunny’s high-energy hit "DMF."

Ad
Ronald Acuna Jr.&rsquo;s sister Sofia shared a story.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared a story.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)

Ronald Acuna Jr. dropped a classy reaction on his sister Sofia's birthday carousel.

Sofia posted a birthday carousel on Instagram on Sept. 22. The birthday photoshoot featured Sofia in two dresses: first, a bold yet elegant red off-shoulder designer dress, and second, a bright red mid-length dress while holding gold "16" balloons.

Ad
"𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚖𝚢 𝚋𝚒𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚍𝚊𝚢♥️👠🍒🪩," Sofia wrote.
Ad
"My princess," Acuna Jr. wrote in a Spanish caption with English translation.

Acuna Jr. is the oldest sibling; Sofia is the younger one. They share a strong bond, as she was spotted cheering him on the mound. On August 19, she shared a series of photos from Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. She wore a white tee paired with flared denim pants and completed her look with an Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Ad

Sofia captioned the story with a baseball emoji and a red heart.

Ad
"Wow, nena 🔥😍❤️," Acuna Jr. dropped a two-word reaction.
Ronald Acuna Jr.reacted to his sister, Sofia&#039;s posts. (sophi_.13/Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.reacted to his sister, Sofia's posts. (sophi_.13/Instagram)

On the mound, Ronald Acuna Jr. posted a .290 batting average, 21 home runs and 41 RBIs so far in the 2025 season. He scored his 21st homer at the end of the season against the Pirates, which was roughly 451 feet.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications