"Otherworldly" - Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sister Sophia reacts to Bella Hadid's stunning appearance in red lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister, Sofia, was awestruck by Bella Hadid's red-hot runway look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Hadid walked for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday at Steiner Studios in New York.Sofia reshared a reel from Vogue Magazine on her Instagram story on Thursday, showing Hadid walking in bold red lingerie and a flowing cape. She added the Spanish caption with English translation.&quot;Otherworldly&quot; Sofia wrote.Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared a story. (sophi_.13/Instagram)Sofia also shared an indoor snap with her puppy in her arms on her Instagram story. She added music by Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro, and Pol Granch.She also captured a moment during a serene sunset in an Instagram story. Sofia donned a pink t-shirt, and the water soaked her. She added the music &quot;Mava&quot; by De La Rose.Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared stories.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)Another story captured a fun beach hangout with a close social circle. The image, in a black-and-white filter, adds a nostalgic but fashionable touch—Bad Bunny’s high-energy hit &quot;DMF.&quot;Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sister Sofia shared a story.(. (sophi_.13/Instagram)Ronald Acuna Jr. dropped a classy reaction on his sister Sofia's birthday carousel.Sofia posted a birthday carousel on Instagram on Sept. 22. The birthday photoshoot featured Sofia in two dresses: first, a bold yet elegant red off-shoulder designer dress, and second, a bright red mid-length dress while holding gold &quot;16&quot; balloons.&quot;𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚖𝚢 𝚋𝚒𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚍𝚊𝚢♥️👠🍒🪩,&quot; Sofia wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;My princess,&quot; Acuna Jr. wrote in a Spanish caption with English translation.Acuna Jr. is the oldest sibling; Sofia is the younger one. They share a strong bond, as she was spotted cheering him on the mound. On August 19, she shared a series of photos from Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. She wore a white tee paired with flared denim pants and completed her look with an Atlanta Braves baseball cap.Sofia captioned the story with a baseball emoji and a red heart. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Wow, nena 🔥😍❤️,&quot; Acuna Jr. dropped a two-word reaction.Ronald Acuna Jr.reacted to his sister, Sofia's posts. (sophi_.13/Instagram)On the mound, Ronald Acuna Jr. posted a .290 batting average, 21 home runs and 41 RBIs so far in the 2025 season. He scored his 21st homer at the end of the season against the Pirates, which was roughly 451 feet.