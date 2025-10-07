Otto Lopez's fiancee Marle Vasquez dons orange bikini in a mirror selfie after postpartum journey

Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez had his career-best season in 2025, though his team missed the postseason. Up next for Lopez is a major moment in his personal life as he is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Marle Vasquez, in December. The couple is already parents to their daughter, Amelia Luz, born in June 2024. Marle appeared to have struggled physically after childbirth, as noted in her Instagram story on Tuesday.The post was a mirror selfie of Marle, donning a vibrant two-piece orange bikini. The top was a bandeau style with a knot or twist detail in the center, while the bottoms were low-rise with ties on the sides. Her mobile phone hid her face in the selfie.&quot;a battle that slowly overcame postpartum.... the swimsuit 👙,&quot; she captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).Otto Lopez's fiancee Marle Vasquez's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/m.marle]Since Marle is a new mother, the postpartum period is a time of significant physical and emotional changes as her body recovers from childbirth. Although the initial postpartum period lasts about six to eight weeks, symptoms and complications can last for months and even up to three years or longer.Otto Lopez's fiancée Marle, enjoyed her bachelorette partyWith the wedding date just a few months away, Otto Lopez and his fiancée, Marle, celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties together. On September 29, the couple shared images from the celebration in a combined Instagram post.In the cover image of the carousel, the couple stood together and posed for a picture. Lopez wore a white captain's hat, dark sunglasses, and a pair of dark shorts, with a sash that had the word &quot;Groom&quot; on it. Marle wore a white one-piece swimsuit, white sunglasses with a heart shape, and a &quot;Bride to Be&quot; sash. Both are smiling.&quot;We met this year 🫶🏽 (if you know, you know),&quot; she captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple is set to tie the knot on December 12, 2025, at the Chapel of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, located within the exclusive Club Hemingway residences in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic. The guests are required to arrive in formal attire.The welcome party is set a day earlier at 6:00 PM local time. The guests are required to attend the event in white attire.