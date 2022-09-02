"Our Hall of Famer and Money Miguel are back" "Let's fu****g go!" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans thrilled with the club's recent roster moves as Clayton Kershaw gets activated off IL

It was as if the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't get any better, but fans rejoiced as they announced Clayton Kershaw was coming off of the IL. The Dodgers ace has been on the IL for over a month with lower back pain. After feeling good during his latest bullpen, the lefty is ready to rejoin his club.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Dodgers activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the injured list and recalled IF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Major League roster expanded to 28. The Dodgers activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the injured list and recalled IF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Major League roster expanded to 28.

Kershaw will start today in their game against the National League East-leading New York Mets. While Kershaw did not undergo a minor league rehab stint, the lefty is only expected to throw around five innings today. Los Angeles also called up one of their top prospects, Miguel Vargas, and fans couldn't contain themselves.

Wagon @trap_wagon @Dodgers OUR HALL OF FAMER AND MONEY MIGUEL ARE BACK @Dodgers OUR HALL OF FAMER AND MONEY MIGUEL ARE BACK

あきネコ @yakiuaki Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Dodgers activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the injured list and recalled IF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Major League roster expanded to 28. The Dodgers activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the injured list and recalled IF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Major League roster expanded to 28. LETS FUCKING GO twitter.com/dodgers/status… LETS FUCKING GO twitter.com/dodgers/status…

Miguel Vargas is one of the the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best hitting prospects. The slugger signed with LA in 2017 after defecting from Cuba. He has been making a name for himself in the Minor Leagues recently. He was selected to represent the Dodgers in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game.

Bruce @Bnicklaus7 #Dodgers no. 3 prospect Miguel Vargas homered for the second straight night. He now has 17 long balls on the season #AlwaysLA #Dodgers no. 3 prospect Miguel Vargas homered for the second straight night. He now has 17 long balls on the season #AlwaysLA https://t.co/4WKI5yeivx

Vargas has a pure swing and can drive the ball with ease. He has already been called up by the Dodgers, but with a stacked lineup, they couldn't find a spot for him. They decided to call him back up as MLB rosters expand September 1st from 26 to 28 players. This allows teams to call up players like Vargas in preparation for the postseason.

With as stacked of a roster as the Dodgers have, fans are excited to see Vargas get his shot. With the National League West pretty much wrapped up, LA could look at giving Vargas some quality starts to get him ready for postseason baseball.

Clayton Kershaw is a fan-favorite in LA. He has spent his entire career with the Dodgers since being drafted by them in 2006. Kershaw is a nine-time All-Star and a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner. Kershaw is one of the best pitchers in the league.

Kings Fan @clee35 @Dodgers Please don’t rush him back just to have him go on IR again @Dodgers Please don’t rush him back just to have him go on IR again

With the playoffs coming up, some fans are worried that the club is rushing the lefty back too soon. LA manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw would be eased back into his workload. He will be on a pitch limit until Kershaw feels absolutely 100 percent.

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to cap off their dominant season with a World Series Title

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

As the Los Angeles Dodgers head into September, they hold a commanding lead over the NL West. They have a 17-game lead over the San Diego Padres, and haven't slowed down all season. With the best record in baseball, LA has high hopes going into October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif