"Our littlest love" - J.D. Martinez and girlfriend Brooke Wheeler use heartfelt post to announce pregnancy

Free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez might not be having the best of times in free agency. But, the righty slugger made a happy, life-changing announcement with girlfriend Brooke Wheeler as she announced her pregnancy via a heartfelt post on Instagram. The caption on the post read:

"Our littlest love" - brookealexandra_

J.D. Martinez met Wheeler in 2017 shortly after breaking up a several-year-long relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Aubert.

After completing her studies in coursework, liberal arts, and sciences at the University of Mississippi in 2013, she went on to earn an associate's degree in arts from Broward College the following year and a bachelor's degree in communications from Florida International University in 2016.

Brooke interned at Barbizon Modeling and Entertainment as an office intern. In 2017, she worked at Insight Global as a technical recruiter.

In 2018, the duo went public with their relationship as Brooke was spotted beside J.D. Martinez during the Red Sox's victory parade. From there on, the couple has been spotted at various events together. Since his breakup with Ariana, Martinez has been blessed to have Wheeler by his side during all gamedays cheering him on from the stands as his constant pillar of support.

J.D. Martinez is still without a new ballclub as the 2024 MLB season opening day nears

There have been multiple reports involving various organizations' interest in DH J.D. Martinez this offseason. At 36 years old, the hunky right-handed slugger is showing no signs of stopping, as he blasted a whopping 33 home runs for the Dodgers last season.

The only reason that the teams would be worried about his contract salary is that he would be looking to get paid somewhere between $20 and $30 million per year in 2024.

J.D. Martinez has hit 291 home runs for the Tigers, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, and LA Dodgers in the last 10 seasons combined. That works out to 29 home runs on average per season.

In just 113 games last season, he smashed 33 bombs for the Dodgers. In addition, he scored 103 runs, or almost one every game. His $10 million, one-year contract made him a relative steal for LA in 2023.

But due to his last-year heroics, his value should increase, which is why teams like the Mets and Marlins are hesitant to sign him because, at this age, he can only be used as a DH for any ballclub in the MLB.

