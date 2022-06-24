"Our pitching sucks" "Best defense in the league and our pitchers refuse to throw strikes"- St. Louis Cardinals fans blame bullpen after losing to division rivals

The St. Louis Cardinals faced off in the final game of a four-game series against the rival Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon.

The St. Louis Cardinals could not keep up with the Brewers offense, losing by a score of 6-4. The two teams are now tied atop the National League Central Division.

The Cardinals and Brewers split the four-game series after the Brewers' victory this afternoon. Many Cardinals fans took to Twitter to let out their frustration at the disappointing loss.

One fan said that the team's pitching sucks and is average at best.

Eli @EliMundy97 @Cardinals Our pitching sucks. We are so average 🤣🤣🤣 @Cardinals Our pitching sucks. We are so average 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

The Cardinals' starting defense has five players with at least one Gold Glove Award. One fan can't believe that the pitchers will not pitch to contact. If the pitching staff would not walk so many batters and trust their stellar defense, then the Cardinals would be in much better shape.

DADDY ARENADO❄️🌟 @bigbronsexual23 @Cardinals best defense in the league and all of our pitchers refuse to throw strikes… can i get a 10 day contract to pitch? @Cardinals best defense in the league and all of our pitchers refuse to throw strikes… can i get a 10 day contract to pitch?

One fan said that the series split could have been avoided with good pitching.

710will @710will_ @Cardinals This could have been avoided with good pitching @Cardinals This could have been avoided with good pitching

The Cardinals are now 40-32 and will now travel home for another divisional contest. This time, they will face off against the struggling Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis Cardinals lose series finale to Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers

The Cardinals and Brewers faced off in the series finale of a four-game series in Milwaukee this afternoon. Dakota Hudson got the start for the Cardinals, going just 4.1 innings and allowing five earned runs. Brewers starting pitcher Jason Alexander earned his second win of the season, going 5.2 innings and allowing four earned runs.

To start the game, things went well for the Cardinals, thanks to an RBI double by Paul Goldschmidt and poor defense by the Brewers.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor quickly erased the deficit.

The Brewers were leading by a score of 4-2 before Lars Nootbaar cut into the Brewers lead, making it 4-3.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adams quickly took the lead back to two runs with a solo shot.

The Cardinals and Brewers would each get one more run apiece, but the Brewers bullpen shut down the Cards. Josh Hader earned the save and the Brewers managed to get a series split at home.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far