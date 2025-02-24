"Our standards were very low" - When Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea got real about why she kept WS hopes in check for Dodgers star

For LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, the standard is pretty high despite the multiple injuries he has faced. Freeman had several injuries going into the 2024 postseason. His ankle was hurt during a regular season game in late September, and he reportedly broke his cartilage ahead of the NLDS clash with the San Diego Padres.

Despite the odds, Freeman would go on to homer in the first four games of the 2024 World Series against the Yankees, setting a record for most consecutive home runs in the World Series.

Ahead of Game 5 of the World Series in October, Freeman's wife Chelsea spoke about her husband exceeding expectations despite the injuries. For her, it was nothing short of a "miracle."

"The craziest thing is that he's hurt right now, so he's playing with a sprained ankle, and he had a fractured finger and all these other things. So our standards were very low," Chelsea said of her husband during an interview with Good Morning America.

"The fact that he's played as incredibly well as he is is just like an absolute miracle. It's really hard to even have words for the things that he's doing."

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers would go on to win the World Series in Game 5. He was crowned the MVP after batting .300 with six hits, four homers, 12 RBIs and five runs scored.

It was Freeman's second World Series win, having won one with the Atlanta Braves.

Chelsea Freeman recalls son's experience watching Freddie Freeman hitting grand slam to seal WS Game 1

Among all four homers of Freddie Freeman in the 2024 World Series, none had more emotions attached than the one he hit in the 10th inning of Game 1.

With the Dodgers trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th facing Jake Cousins, Freeman had three men on bases to bring home the win. The 92 mph four-seam fastball was heaved to right center field for a 413 feet walk off grand slam as the Dodgers 6-3.

Freeman's first son Charlie was walking the game in the Dodgers kids' room. Chelsea recalled the moment during her interview with Good Morning America

"He said all the kids were watching around, huddled around the TV, thinking, 'We're about to lose.' You know, really hoping not, but two outs in the 10th inning and we're down," Chelsea said.

"Freddie hit that ball, and [Charlie] said they all just started going nuts, like jumping on him, like jumping up and down, like it was just the coolest moment ever."

As the moment sulked in, it was all Freddie Freeman-centric chaos on the field The Freemans lived some of their best moments during the World Series and will hope to repeat that in 2025.

