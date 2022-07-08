"Our two rookies have literally carried the Braves tonight. Nobody else has done anything" - Atlanta Braves fans celebrate sensational rookies Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider 

In what was a forgettable night for the Atlanta Braves, fans of the defending MLB champions could at least seek solace from the highlight reel of rookie outfielder Michael Harris II.

The St. Louis Cardinals won the final match of their four-game series against the Braves, reigning supreme 3-2 at Truist Park tonight. The Atlanta Braves had already won the series after winning 3-0 the night before, but a clean sweep proved to be elusive.

Atlanta Braves have a few problems, their rookies ain't one of them

Despite the disappointment, the talking point among Braves fans on Twitter was the sensational display by Harris and pitcher Spencer Strider - two rookies who have turned out to be a major force in the National League.

Strider’s opening spell of nine dismissals inside three innings tonight tied an MLB record for most straight strikeouts to start a game.

Harris won the NL Rookie of the Month honor after only his first full month in the majors and has been instrumental for the Atlanta Braves, who have faltered up and down the order but their rookies have stepped up time and again.

Strider was sensational in the first three innings tonight and recorded nine strikeouts to a roaring round of applause from the home crowd, and for good reason. Strider’s opening tied an MLB record for most straight strikeouts to start a game.

The 23-year-old has been earmarked by many as a favorite for Rookie of the Year, but teammate Harris is also vying for the same crown. Following Strider’s statement performance, Harris replied with one of his own.

Harris hit a monstrous home run - his sixth of the season - to level the score at 1-1 after the seventh inning. That didn’t turn out to be enough for the night, but besides the result, fans of the Atlanta Braves on Twitter are aware of the two sensational talents they have at their disposal and are absolutely celebrating Harris and Strider.

One fan asserted that the two rookies carried the Braves on their shoulders tonight, with the rest of the squad doing nothing to help their cause.

There was some sympathy shown towards Strider, who had to contend with being on the losing side despite his record-equalling outing.

Harris’ thunderous homer traveled 439 ft., leaving some wondering as to how he pulled off the shot. Some even seem to be scared of such power and precision.

One fan in particular believes that Harris and Strider could share the prize and be crowned co-Rookie of the Year.

Harris is only 21, and if he keeps at it, he could end his career as an all-time great. For now, it's between him and Strider for NL Rookie of the Year and Harris seems to be in pole position.

