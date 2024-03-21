"Outside noises are always gonna be there" - Adley Rutschman not bothered by Orioles' underdog tag amid chatter around rivals Yankees

Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles have quickly emerged as one of the top teams in the MLB. After years of struggles and landing top picks in drafts, many of the Orioles' top prospects have not only reached the majors but have begun to establish themselves as true stars.

One of those prospects who have lived up to the hype surrounding them is Adley Rutschman himself. The catcher was dubbed as one of top prospects at the position and has more than lived up to that billing.

Yet, even as the Baltimore Orioles' top prospects continue to grow in the MLB, the team is still viewed as an underdog compared to some of their American League East rivals.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rutschman addressed the fact that the Las Vegas odds did not favor his club. In many cases, the oddsmakers placed the Orioles behind the New York Yankees in the standings, while some even placed them behind both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

"Adley Rutschman isn’t trying to be the Orioles leader. He’s being himself.

"Showing his teammates he cares, he works, he wants to win. He strives to be genuine & hopes that’s enough. My 1-on-1 with ⁦@RutschmanAdley⁩ for ⁦⁦@sportskeeda_mlb" - @danconnolly2016

"Outside noises are always gonna be there," Rutschman told MLB insider Dan Connolly.

A natural leader, the catcher explained how the voices outside the game and the oddsmakers will change their opinion on the club from year to year and that the team needs to handle their own business.

This is the kind of leadership that the Baltimore Orioles need from Rutschman as they will undoubtedly find themselves seen as underdogs compared to the high-spending New York Yankees.

Nevertheless, the Orioles clinched the American League East division title last season, while the Yankees missed the postseason altogether.

Adley Rutschman will play a key role for the Orioles on and off the field for the foreseeable future

Not only has Rutschman emerged as one of the most important players in the Baltimore Orioles lineup, but he's also an important figure for a number of the team's young players.

While Rutschman himself is only 26, he will be an important figure in the organization for up-and-coming stars like Jackson Holliday.

"#mlb #Birdland Adley Rutschman's arrival brought competitiveness and high expectations to the Orioles, followed by young talent like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson.

"The trio's confidence and maturity are keys to their success as they aim to…" - @mlbpressdigest

In his second full season in the majors in 2023, Adley Rutschman earned his first All-Star selection, as well as the first Silver Slugger Award of his career. In 154 games last season, the star catcher posted a .277 batting average with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .809 OPS.

