Ozzie Albies Injury: Braves place All-Star 2B on 10-day IL with toe fracture

Adds Ozzie Albies' name to the ever-growing group of players being placed on the injured list. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves placed the three-time All-Star on the 10-day IL after being diagnosed with a right toe fracture. The update is a disappointing one for both the team and the star as he has been an integral part of the Braves' offense so far this season.

"The #Braves today selected the contract of INF David Fletcher, and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a right great toe fracture." - @Braves

Following Ozzie Albies' placement on the 10-day IL, the Atlanta Braves have selected the contract of veteran infielder David Fletcher. A former utilityman for the Los Angeles Angels, David Fletcher has been a proven on-base contributor throughout his career. Although he won't replace what Albies brings to the team, there are much worse options out there.

Albies has continued to prove that he is one of the best offensive second basemen in the MLB this season. Prior to his placement on the 10-day IL, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner had posted a .317 batting average with 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases.

It remains to be seen how long the 27-year-old will be out of the lineup, however, the Atlanta Braves will need to fill the massive void left by the injury. The toe fracture came on Monday when the Braves took on the Houston Astros. Albies was struck on the foot by a curveball from rookie starter Spencer Arrighetti.

"Ozzie Albies has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right great toe fracture after taking this pitch off his front foot in 2nd inning last night." - @BravesOnBally

Ozzie Albies has been as durable as they come throughout his MLB career

The 27-year-old from Willemstad, Curacao has been incredibly durable since making his MLB debut in 2017. Aside from an injury-plagued 2022 that saw the Braves second baseman limited to 64 games, Albies has played in 148 games or more in 4 of 6 eligible seasons.

Although this is the 8th season of his career, he did not debut in 2017 until August, as well as playing in only 29 games during the shortened 2020 season. If he can return to the lineup sooner rather than later this year, Ozzie Albies could still contend for that 148-game threshold.

