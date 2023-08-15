Ozzie Albies injury update: Atlanta Braves star headed to the IL

Ozzie Albies missed his first game this season as the Braves won their series opener against the New York Yankees 11-3. The second baseman was already dealing with hamstring issues from the team's previous outing with the New York Mets, which saw him getting pulled from the game.

On Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Ozzie Albies couldn't make it to first base after getting a hit. His removal from the game was explained as a precautionary measure to preserve the infielder who has been in some hot form this season, including 28 home runs.

Before today's game, the Braves announced that the 26-year-old will be placed on the 10-day injured list. He was said to still be 'feeling it a bit' after tests were conducted on Monday morning.

Possible replacements for Ozzie Albies in 2B

Braves Mets Baseball

The Braves used new recruit Nicky Lopez to fill in for Albies' duties in the infield. He could become a regular in that position even though the Braves have the option of calling Vaughn Grissom, who slotted in for Albies last season after he was dealing with a broken foot.

The Braves are sure to miss their two-time Silver Slugger awardee and would expect him to recover quickly to balance out the composition of the lineup.