Ozzie Albies shares feelings about Jurickson Profar, Braves' $42,000,000 free agent signing

Ozzie Albies is gearing up for the upcoming season with the Atlanta Braves during Spring Training. After an injury-plagued season last year, Albies is looking to bounce back in 2025.

The three-time All-Star joined the Braves camp with several new faces the team acquired this offseason. Among them is fellow Curacao star outfielder Jurickson Profar, whom the Braves signed to a three-year, $42 million contract in January.

In an interview with MLB Network, Albies spoke about Profar, saying:

“Besides a good player, he is a good person too. And most of the guys played with him already. So they always talk good things about him. And obviously, I know him. So I know how he is.”

“We know each other since, I gotta go way back, probably 2010-2011. Even before I signed, I always go watch him play. And then he signed. So he was a professional. All the eyes on Curacao was on him. So definitely, he was one of the biggest prospects that signed from Curacao.”

Further discussing another Curacao native alongside Jurickson Profar, Albies added:

“Playing baseball, and I think even when Kenley (Jansen) was here too. I think now with Kenley and Profar, Kenley was number six. Profar, number seven. Curacao, one player that played for the Atlanta Braves. So definitely special.”

Jurickson Profar made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Texas Rangers and is coming off a stellar 2024 season, earning his first All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies debuted with the Braves in 2017 and has remained with the team ever since.

Ozzie Albies opens up about returning to switch hitting in 2025

Last year, Ozzie Albies suffered a left wrist fracture in July but returned to action in September, batting exclusively right-handed. Now, as his recovery progresses, Albies expects to return to switch hitting for the upcoming season.

Discussing his return, he said:

“Just excited to be here and ready to play baseball… Yeah, switch hitting is definitely fun. It makes it easier when you see a pitcher from a different side. They can do a lot of matchups when you are a switch hitter. So definitely looking forward and ready to go.”

In 2024, Albies played 99 games for the Braves, posting a .251 batting average with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs.

