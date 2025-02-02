Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia pens heartfelt message on their wedding anniversary

Ozzie Albies, along with his wife Andreia, recently celebrated a big milestone in their personal life. The Atlanta Braves second baseman, coming off an injury-plagued MLB season, marked two years of marriage to the love of his life.

After many years of being in a relationship, Ozzie and Andreia Albies got married in February 2023. Andreia was quite emotional about reaching the two-year milestone and took to Instagram on Saturday to share her candid feelings.

“I used to listen to Etta James songs dreaming of the day I’d meet my soulmate. Now, I listen to them and see you in every lyric. Two years married, and every day with you feels like the sweetest melody. Thank you for being my partner in this crazy, amazing life. Here’s to us, the love we’ve built, and all the adventures still ahead. Happy Anniversary, my love @ozzie,” She wrote in the caption.

The images posted were from the couple’s wedding photoshoot session. In the photos, Ozzie is wearing a suit with intricate designs, paired with a white shirt and spiky-designed shoes.

His wife, Andreia, who wore a stunning long white dress and can be seen smiling brightly while holding beautiful white flowers.

Ozzie Albies shares heartfelt reply to wife Andreia’s marriage anniversary post

Atlanta Braves star player Ozzie Albies expressed his appreciation for his wife Andreia’s marriage anniversary post with a sweet reply.

“Love you!❤️,” Albies commented.

Ozzie Albies' Instagram comment

Ozzie Albies is not secretive about showing his love for his wife, Andreia. In January, the 28-year-old celebrated his wife’s birthday and also shared a moment from their celebration on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the most special woman,” Albies wrote in his story.

Ozzie Albies' Instagram story on wife's birthday

In the image shared, Andreia can be seen at a table in a restaurant, holding a menu card, glancing toward the camera, and smiling cheerfully. She looks stunning in a leopard print outfit, accessorized with earrings, a bracelet, and a watch.

