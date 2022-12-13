Create

Ozzie Guillen invited trouble after openly admiring Fidel Castro: "I love Fidel Castro…I respect Fidel Castro" 

In April 2012, former MLB player and manager Ozzie Guillen landed in hot water for openly expressing his admiration for the ruthless Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Making sensational statements during an interview with TIME, Guillen said:

"I love Fidel Castro … I respect Fidel Castro. You know why? A lot of people have wanted to kill Fidel Castro for the last 60 years, but that [expletive] is still there."
Back then, Guillen was serving as the manager of the Miami Marlins. Thus, his expression of affection for the notoriously authoritarian Fidel Castro didn't sit well with the Cuban Americans residing in Florida.

Following a barrage of criticism, Guillen offered an apology for his remarks:

"I will apologize if I hurt somebody's feelings, or I hurt somebody's thought. I want them to know I'm against everything 100 percent — I repeat it again — the way this man [been] treating people for the last 60 years."
"The reason I say I admire him is because a lot of people want to get rid of this guy and they couldn't yet. That was personal, not politics. If you don't read the article, it sounds ugly. The first time I read it I was like, 'Wow, that's going to get me in trouble.' I understand that. I'm not hiding from anybody, especially people in Miami."

Driven out by Fidel Castro's regime, Cuban refugees have long made Miami their home. Ozzie Guillen's remarks sparked a tempest as a result.

Ozzie Guillen was fired by the Miami Marlins

In October 2012, Ozzie Guillen was fired by Miami Marlins for his controversial remarks about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Here's what the Miami Marlins had to say about the disastrous episode:

"Let's face it. It was not a positive for the team; it was not a positive for Ozzie. It was a disappointment, no doubt about it."
In February 2016, Guillen was hired to manage the Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League for one season.

