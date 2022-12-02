Ozzie Guillen has always loved to rant and earned quite a reputation around the league during his time.

His rants about umpires and dislike for football garnered multiple laughs, but Guillen’s rant, or more a revelation about why he chose to play in the MLB, sent shockwaves throughout the sport.

“Gracis licenciado BENAVIDES a JOSE MELENDEZ a los coaches a todo el equipo de oficina, pero lo mas importante los peloteros @guillensworld” - Ozzie Guillen, Instagram

"Thank you, Mr. BENAVIDES, to JOSE MELENDEZ, to the coaches, to the entire office team, but most importantly, the players."

According to him, it was never about the rings or the accolades, he was in it only for the money, and solely for it.

“I work in this job for money. I don’t work for nothing. Money. That’s it. The ring? [Bleep] the ring. I don’t even wear my [bleeping] rings. I don’t.’’

He stated that money and health go together, saying they were his two most important things.

“Money is everything besides health. Money is next to that,” Ozzie said.

Guillen went on to say that the rings held absolutely no value for him. According to Guillen, what was the point of the ring if it didn’t have monetary value?

Former manager Ozzie Gullien of the Chicago White Sox greets the crowd as he rides in with the World Series trophy for a ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of the 2005 World Series Champion Chicago White Sox team before a game against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on July 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

“With the rings, I can’t do [anything] with that,’’ Guillen said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “But with money, I can go buy me a new boat, I can go buy me a new car, I can dress my wife the way I want to dress her, I can go to Spain. With the ring, I can go to United Airlines and say, ‘Hello, I won the 2005 championship. Can you fly me to Spain?’ Hell, no.”

He concluded his statement by saying that, if he were to ever leave the game of baseball, it’d only be for money.

“If I leave here, I will say, ‘I leave here because I want to make my [bleeping] money.’ You know why? Because no [bleeping] fans, no [bleeping] Jerry or [bleeping] anybody is going to take care of my grandkids and put me in a 62-foot boat. That’s why there’s free agency.’’

Well, there's honesty, and then there's Ozzie Guillen.

Ozzie Guillen: First Latino coach to win a World Series

After plying his trade as a player for a number of years, Ozzie Guillen took up the role of manager. He’s managed two teams in his career, the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins.

"Con todo el respeto, no fui manager de la seleccion porque no quise. Tal vez si soy tu no eres el Gerente de 🇻🇪. @guillensworld" - Ozzie Guillen, Instagram

"With all due respect, I wasn't the manager of the team because I didn't want to. Maybe if I'm you, you're not the manager of VE."

Ozzie Guillen became the first Latino manager to ever lift a World Series championship when he captained the Chicago White Sox to the helm in 2005. It was also the first championship in 88 years for the White Sox.

