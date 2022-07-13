"The way we're taking the field is unacceptable" - Former MLB players Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik want Chicago White Sox skipper to acknowledge his shortcomings

The pressure keeps mounting on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa after his side once again lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday.

It wasn’t just the defeat that has attracted more scrutiny, but the manner of it, coupled with some baffling decisions made along the way.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Tony La Russa and the White Sox intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch. Tony La Russa and the White Sox intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch. https://t.co/elXdIKvsaI

During the defeat to the Guardians, La Russa decided to walk Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count after fouling off the first pitch.

The move made absolutely no sense and left viewers absolutely flabbergasted.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik have had enough



Podsednik: "We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable.'"



Ozzie: "I want him [La Russa] to be THAT guy. The White Sox need THAT guy." Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik have had enoughPodsednik: "We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable.'"Ozzie: "I want him [La Russa] to be THAT guy. The White Sox need THAT guy." https://t.co/p1L48eJPg4

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has seemingly had enough and didn’t hold back on his thoughts on La Russa on the post-game show.

“The reason Tony La Russa came here [was] to direct this ballclub better than Rick Renteria… I ain't putting up with that type of baseball… He's looking like Rick Renteria with credentials.” - Ozzie Guillen

Former White Sox World Series hero Scott Podsednik also concurred with Guillen’s feelings and said La Russa needs to acknowledge his mistakes.

"We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable." - Scott Posednik

La Russa and the Chicago White Sox have been a trainwreck this season

If it was any other team or any other manager producing the same results, it would have only been a matter of time before the two parties split.

However, the manager in question here is La Russa. The team happens to be the Chicago White Sox, who have changed managers mid-season only twice in their history, one of them being La Russa back in 1986.

La Russa could become the first White Sox manager to get dismissed mid-season since ... La Russa.

Given the circumstances, don’t be surprised to see lightning strike twice. If it does, it could do the White Sox a world of good.

It’s not just one or two bad decisions, but overall, the White Sox are a very poorly coached team right now. La Russa’s methods are too outdated for the modern game.

The Chicago White Sox need a vision for the future, and for that, they need to move on from the past. As things stand, they are wasting a year that should have been spent on building a team capable of challenging for the AL title.

They are far from it, and if La Russa continues to remain in charge, the White Sox will only continue to drift further from the chasing pack.

