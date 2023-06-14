During a recent segment of White Sox Pregame Live, former Major League Baseball player and manager Ozzie Guillen shared his views on the importance of separating personal struggles from on-field performance.

Guillen emphasized the need for Tim Anderson to compartmentalize his challenges and leave them behind when he steps onto the field. Guillen said that bringing personal problems onto the diamond not only hinders the individual player's performance but also affects the team as a whole:

"When you have problem on the field, leave it on the field. Why? Because you're miserable when you have problem off the field."

Tim Anderson cheating scandal

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson finally addressed the controversy surrounding his personal life, where he was accused of cheating on his wife, Bria Anderson with Dejah Lanee.

In a guest appearance on The Pivot podcast hosted by former NFL player Ryan Clarke, Anderson shared how he managed to stay focused on his game despite the distractions and rumors.

Despite the involvement of social media influencer Dejah Lanee, who shared a picture of herself with a baby bump and tagged Tim Anderson's official Instagram account, Bria has remained steadfast in her commitment to their marriage.

Throughout this challenging time, Anderson's wife, Bria Anderson, has stood by him, displaying unwavering support amidst the allegations of cheating.

The story of Tim and Bria Anderson began during the Iron Bowl, where they first crossed paths while Anderson was still in his first year in the White Sox minor league system. They eventually tied the knot in 2017, building a life together both on and off the baseball field.

While the details surrounding the alleged cheating scandal remain unclear, Tim Anderson's decision to address the situation and share his perspective reflects his determination to rise above the distractions and continue pursuing success in his career.

By staying focused on his mission and blocking out the noise, Anderson demonstrates his commitment to both his personal life and his professional aspirations.

