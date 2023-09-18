The San Diego Padres made light work of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday night after star slugger Juan Soto's incredible hitting performance.

Soto, who has been one of the shining lights for the Padres in a rather bleak season with their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, registered two home runs in the game against the Athletics to complete a series sweep for the Padres.

This was the fourth victory on the trot for the Padres, a first this season, highlighting their woes in this year's MLB campaign. While it has been a less-than-desirable season for the Padres, Soto has been on a red-hot hitting streak.

The 24-year-old outfielder, who is in a $23 million contract, registered his 31st home run of the season in the seventh inning after a two-run drive. His outing became even more memorable when he followed it with a grand slam in the following inning.

It was Soto's first-ever MLB grand slam, which surprised a fair few Padres fans. The 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals also registered a career-high six RBIs in his side's comfortable victory as he edges closer to a career-high tally of 34 home runs in a season.

Soto's magical outing caps off sweet homecoming for Bob Melvin

The Padres opened the scoring after three shutout innings as Luis Campusano drove in an RBI single at the top of the fourth inning. Eguy Rosario doubled their lead with another RBI single in the same inning.

Matthew Batten's two-run single in the sixth inning further solidified the Padres' lead in the game before Soto chipped in with an impressive hitting display in the seventh and eighth innings.

It was also a memorable night for Padres coach Bob Melvin, who enjoyed a sweet return to Oakland Coliseum. Melvin admitted the Padres have largely failed to deliver on the expectations of the fans:

"[The season has been] hard, probably the hardest I've had because the expectations that we've had as a team. And, you know, I feel responsible, I feel accountable for what goes on here and so I think everybody's disappointed, certainly myself included."