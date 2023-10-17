Padres' $23,000,000 star Juan Soto will fit Yankees like a glove, per MLB insider: "[Him], Domínguez & Judge should be the best offensive outfield"

Although the postseason is well underway, the future of superstars such as Juan Soto continues to be one of the biggest headlines. After a disappointing season from the San Diego Padres, the future of their superstar remains shrouded with uncertainty. Soto agreed on a one-year contract worth $23,000,000 with Padres ahead of the ongoing season.

The ultra-talented Juan Soto is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility and it remains unclear whether the Padres are willing to sign the outfielder for the long-term, lucrative deal that he desires. This has led many to believe that the Friars will be looking to move on from Soto in a trade at some point before the next trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is where the New York Yankees enter the picture, as MLB Insider Jim Bowden believes that the Bronx Bombers are the number one landing spot for the All-Star. Bowden explained in his piece for The Athletic that if the Yankees were able to pry Soto away from San Diego, it could make the best offensive outfield in the MLB.

"A trade for Soto makes sense because the Yankees badly need another impact left-handed hitter and must get younger at the same time. When healthy, the trio of Soto, Domínguez and Aaron Judge should be the best offensive outfield in the sport."

The idea of Juan Soto donning the iconic New York Yankees pinstripes may not be as farfetched as some believe given the number of prospects that the team possesses. It seems that the Yankees have a never-ending number of prospects and proven MLB talents that they could tempt the San Diego Padres into making a blockbuster move.

Players that could be moved in order to bring Juan Soto to the New York Yankees

The San Diego Padres have a plethora of talent that will be under contract for the foreseeable future, however, the team is clearly not without its flaws. Not to mention the pending free agencies of stars such as Josh Hader and Blake Snell, which could leave vacant spots on the roster.

Expand Tweet

"According to @JimBowdenGM, the #Yankees were listed as #1 on a list of 5 teams to look out for in a Juan Soto trade. Bowden listed Michael King and Jhony Brito as pitchers who could be in the deal and bats like Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza. Would you make that deal? #NYY" - @FiresideYankees

In his article, Bowden listed the likes of Michael King, Jhony Brito, Everson Pereira, and Oswald Peraza as potential players that could pique the interest of the San Diego Padres. The offensive potential of both Peraza and Pereira, as well as the talent flashed by Brito and King, could provide San Diego with affordable depth and upside.