Padres' $340 million star takes 95 mph fastball to the helmet in Spring Training game 

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. escaped a scary moment on Friday after the star got hit in the helmet by a 95 mph fastball during their Spring Training game against the Texas Rangers. While the Padres medical team rushed in to check on the outfielder, he was able to get on his feet and resume the game without any injury.

Since making his MLB debut with San Diego in 2019, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the core players for the team over the years. Heading into the 2025 season, the Dominican – who is signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract – remains one of their best players, shouldering much of the responsibility for the team's performance.

The scary incident occurred in the first inning when Tatis stepped up for his first at bat of the evening. A wild pitch from Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker hit the San Diego star directly in the helmet, causing huge concern among everyone present in Peoria Sports Complex. This is not the first time Tatis has been hit by a pitch, with several previous occasions resulting in injury.

Luckily, Tatis was able to get on his feet after sitting on the ground for less than a minute. The Padres' medical staff quickly cleared him of any injury. The outfielder went on to show his resilience when he attempted to steal second base just two pitches later. At the end of the day, San Diego fans breathed a huge sigh of relief as Tatis came out unscathed as the team went on to record a 9-8 victory.

Juan Soto names former Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. most complete player in MLB

Despite having left the San Diego Padres to join the New York Yankees in 2024 before his historic move to the New York Mets, Juan Soto holds his former teammates in high regard. In a recent interview with Abriendo Sports, Soto named Fernando Tatis Jr. as the most complete player in all of baseball.

"Fernando is the best player in the major leagues. No doubt. What can't fernando do? Some players do everything average. He does everything at an elite level."

Soto highlighted Tatis Jr.'s elite defensive capabilities, which have earned him a Platinum Glove in 2023, as well as his power from the plate, which saw him land two Silver Slugger awards. The Dominican went on to praise his compatriot's ability to blast homers in San Diego, adding not everyone can do that at an elite level like him.

