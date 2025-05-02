Padres All-Star likened to Patrick Mahomes by sportscaster: "He can do things most dudes can't" 

There's arguably no one who could do better than All-Star Manny Machado at third base. A certain glimpse of it was seen during the San Francisco Giants' game against the San Diego Padres, where the third baseman made a stellar play throwing to second for an out through an uncomfortable position.

Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner, has not won one in a decade, but his defensive presence has always been appreciated at Petco Park.

During Thursday's episode of "Baseball Today", Machado's defense at the hot corner was the topic, and both Chris Rose and former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe found him akin to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to his arm strength.

"Yeah, his baseball IQ is off the charts," Rose said. "He’s a little Mahomes-ish over there too. I always feel like there are different arm angles that he’s throwing from, and he can just do things that most dudes cannot."

Plouffe agreed, diving deeper into Machado’s unique defensive talent.

"The arm strength that he has allows him to throw from all those arm angles," Plouffe said. "He doesn’t just do it from short third base — he can do it from the hole, way down the line, even in foul territory. He’s different."

Manny Machado might not have been playing third base if not for J.J. Hardy

Manny Machado played for the Baltimore Orioles from 2012 to 2018. When he first got there, he was a shortstop but the position was already taken by J.J. Hardy, which meant that Machado had to shift to third base and make the position of his own.

Reflecting on that, Plouffe wondered what if that didn't happen. He further went on to praise Machado for his defensive attributes.

"It’s worked out," Plouffe said. "I think it’s probably his more natural position if we’re being honest. He’s a big dude. He doesn’t move — he used to move great — but I think he is fit for third base.

"But yeah, if you just watch Manny day in and day out, there are things he does that other guys just can’t do. I think he’s got really solid baseball acumen and field awareness.

"Like on a play like that, to understand, ‘Hey, calmly throw the ball to second base instead of trying to rush, get on your feet, and throw it to first.’ There are just things he does on a baseball field — it seems like he’s always slowing the game down," he added.

Whether he’s charging bunts, ranging deep into foul ground or making jaw-dropping throws across the diamond, Manny Machado continues to slow the game down in a way few others can.

