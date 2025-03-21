Padres analyst predicts Luis Arraez will break Ichiro Suzuki’s legendary record in 2025 season

Even though Luis Arraez could be viewed as a bit of a one-trick pony, there is no denying his ability to rack up hits. A three-time batting champion, Arraez's ability to put the ball in play has made him one of the best in Major League Baseball at hitting the ball, clearly 200 total hits in each of his last two seasons.

Although Luis Arraez may not provide much in terms of stolen bases or home runs, the kid is as tough of an out as their is in the Majors. While the San Diego Padres' future remains a question, Arraez should yet again find himself in the race of the National League batting title in 2025.

While another batting title would only continue to cement Arraez as one of the best hitter in ball, San Diego Padres analyst Kyle Glaser believes that a big accomplishment could be in his sights.

Glaser believes that Arraez could put up a massive season in terms of batting average. The analyst did not rule out that Arraez could finish the year above .360, which may sound like a high number, but the veteran infielder finished 2023 with a league-leading .354 batting average.

In the latest episode of Friar Territory: A San Diego Padres Podcast, "Luis Arraez looks like he is going to hit .360 - .370. That's my bold prediction for this year, is Luis Arraez crosses the .350 mark and finishes top 10 in MVP voting like he did with the Marlins two years ago [49:18]," Glaser explained.

Glaser also made a case for Arraez surpassing Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's historic 2004 season. That year, the Japanese star set an new MLB record with 262 hits in a single season, however, Glaser believes that a healthy Arraez can at least contend for that record this year.

"His first full season in San Diego... His thumb is finally healthy. He's looked as good as he has ever looked this Spring Training. If he stays healthy I really think we're looking at .365 and I think he has a chance to 240, 250 hits and maybe chase down Ichiro's hits record for a season or at least approach George Sissler's previous record. He looks that good to me [49:26]," Glaser continued.

The Padres appear committed to Luis Arraez this season despite constant trade rumors

Although Opening Day is rapidly approaching, there has been speculation that Arraez could find himself in another uniform before the regular season kicks-off. This is an idea that Dennis Lin of The Athletic is unsure of as he stated that president of baseball operations AJ Preller is "reluctant" to move the infielder.

If the team does indeed keep Arraez, he is expected to bat near the top of the order and be the team's everyday first baseman. Despite all of the question marks surrounding the club, a lineup with Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado could make some noise.

