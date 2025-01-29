"Padres are cooked"; "Rays now better than Yankees" - Fans react to Ha-Seong Kim joining Tampa on a two-year, $29 million deal

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ha-Seong Kim is no longer available on the open market. On Wednesday, the veteran infielder agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal to join the Tampa Bay Rays. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal includes an opt-out after the first season.

Even though Ha-Seong Kim is expected to be sidelined to open the 2025 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason, he should make a significant impact for the Rays in 2025.

The former San Diego Padres infielder has been a solid, versatile defender throughout his career and should continue that production once he returns from injury.

As the new season rapidly approaches, the free agent market continues to thin out and Kim was one of the top names remaining. After the news of Ha-Seong joining the Tampa Bay Rays broke, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the move. Some called out the Padres for being unable to get a deal done.

"Padres are so cooked" - One fan posted on social media.

"Good pickup for the Rays... Another L for the Padres" - Another fan shared.

"Padres fans in shambles right now" - One more added.

Ha-Seong Kim was linked to a number of clubs this offseason, with the New York Yankees long been considered a favorite to get a deal done. The fact the Tampa Bay Rays were able to secure him at such an affordable number has left some questiong the Yankees front office and infield plans heading into 2025.

"Rays now better than Yankees" - One fan posted.

"Two years $29M was the contract to beat? Have to wonder what Brian Cashman remembered it’s still the offseason" - Another shared online.

"Cashman should be ashamed of himself" - One more added.

The acquisition of Kim is a major upgrade for the Tampa Bay Rays infield. While it remains to be seen how long he will be out of action, the South Korean star is a former Gold Glove Award winner. He can also provide solid contributions at the plate and on the basepaths.

Ha-Seong Kim is the latest San Diego Padres player to depart in free agency

It's been a difficult offseason for the San Diego Padres and their fans. While there are issues going on from an ownership perspective, from a roster perspective, the team has lost several key contributors this offseason.

The club has been looking to lower some of their payroll ahead of the new season, which explains why they allowed so many solid players to walk.

Tanner Scott, Jurickson Profar, Donovan Solano, Kyle Higashioka and Martin Perez have all signed contracts elsewhere this offseason, with players such as Luis Arraez also linked in trade rumors. The departure of Ha-Seong Kim marks yet another blow to the Padres ahead of the new season.

