San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers had an evening to forget in their loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. The left-handed pitcher only lasted 1.2 innings on the night as the Guardians' offense took him to the stands.

The game ended 8-6 in favor of the Guardians and Weathers faced the heat from Padres fans on social media after his horrific performance.

WiseBeyondMyYears @sports_god1 @Padres When 6 runs isn't enough... Pitching was ASS! Need better from Pitching. And even with the 6 run barrage offense still had half a game to add on more& left multiple RISP which cost them the Win @Padres When 6 runs isn't enough... Pitching was ASS! Need better from Pitching. And even with the 6 run barrage offense still had half a game to add on more& left multiple RISP which cost them the Win

Patman @JonathonVillar @Padres Weathers shouldn't have started, Gary needed to PH, Nola shouldn't have bunted, but most importantly Weathers shouldn't have pitched. @Padres Weathers shouldn't have started, Gary needed to PH, Nola shouldn't have bunted, but most importantly Weathers shouldn't have pitched.

MM13Padres @musgrovesburner @Padres send weathers down to single a @Padres send weathers down to single a

ThatBoyFed @Villaeal @Padres Weathers always ruins the momentum the team builds, but the team had too many opportunities to take the lead and couldn’t get it done @Padres Weathers always ruins the momentum the team builds, but the team had too many opportunities to take the lead and couldn’t get it done

Ryan Weathers was selected by the San Diego Padres in 2018 as one of the top prospects in the country. In 2020, he became the sixth player in the history of the MLB to make his major league debut in the postseason.

He made a decent showing in the 2021 season, finishing with a 4–7 record, and pitching to a 5.32 ERA in 30 games. However, he has struggled this season and it was perfectly summarized in his performance in Thursday's defeat.

After the Padres bullpen managed to shut out the Guardians' offense in the previous game, Ryan Weathers squandered his chance to make an impact by giving away seven hits and six runs in less than two innings.

Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres

It started with a two-run single from Josh Naylor before David Fry slammed a three-run homer deep down the line to wrap up the first inning. Next, Jose Ramirez started the second with an RBI double and Weathers was pulled out.

Fans have seen enough of him this season and are calling for him to be sent back to the minors.

"World has seen enough of him," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hope you never return from El Paso," added another.

Ryan Weathers on thin ice as the Padres look to strengthen bullpen

Ryan Weathers had a brutal first inning against the Cleveland Guardians as the left-handed pitcher gave away five runs in five hits. His record for the San Diego Padres is a dismal 1-5 this season, with an ERA of 9.93 in five starts.

The immediate replacement for him would likely be the return of Seth Lugo, who seems to be on track to return to action as early as next week.

For Weathers, it looks like a break from the MLB is imminent before he earns his position as a mainstay in the major leagues.

