Matt Carpenter is feeling quite the heat after a poor outing against the New York Yankees. The San Diego Padres' new signing failed to get on the board in the game, striking out thrice and two flyouts. With the rest of the team performing well though, the Padres overcame the Yankees for a 5-1 win.

Matt Carpenter moved from the Bronx to San Diego in the offseason. His contract had a base offer of $3.5 million along with an additional signing bonus of $3 million. Before his one-year spell with the Yankees, the 37-year-old spent his days in St. Louis, playing 10 years with the Cardinals.

The veteran was expected to increase the depth of the Padres' batting lineup which is already strengthened due to the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts.

However, in 2023 so far, he is yet to make an impression fairing an average of only .179, managing 19 hits in his 106 at-bats.

With the big names, such as Tatis Jr. and Soto getting homers and doing much of the heavy work, Matt Carpenter failed to make any significant impact in the game.

In his first two at-bats against Yankees starter Randy Vasquez, he was struck out looking. The same pattern followed against relievers in his third and fourth, before he was struck out swinging in the top of the ninth for the final out of the Padres' game.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their grievances against the infielder:

Gavin @Padreshub Matt Carpenter is the worst signing of the offseason Matt Carpenter is the worst signing of the offseason

Ygfdx @Brooksisatroci Matt carpenter definitely still on #yankees payroll. He's not even trying to hide it Matt carpenter definitely still on #yankees payroll. He's not even trying to hide it

Steve Angelovich @angelsteve89 Matt Carpenter doesn’t look good at all. Batting under .180 now. Matt Carpenter doesn’t look good at all. Batting under .180 now.

Joey @DJLeMVP Me when Matt Carpenter steps to the plate for the second time and I have to boo his ass and run my mouth: Me when Matt Carpenter steps to the plate for the second time and I have to boo his ass and run my mouth: https://t.co/FmXQ90xlLx

Mike Near Tampa @mzxeternal @DJLeMVP I think they'd trade him gladly. He hasn't won fans in the Padres fan base lol. @DJLeMVP I think they'd trade him gladly. He hasn't won fans in the Padres fan base lol.

Lando @lando_33 @AJCassavell On the flip side, Matt Carpenter looks like toast. Think he gets DFA'd when Manny comes back and we keep Dixon on the roster? @AJCassavell On the flip side, Matt Carpenter looks like toast. Think he gets DFA'd when Manny comes back and we keep Dixon on the roster?

javi yank/ los yankees @javien114 There will never be a matt carpenter like he was in pinstripes. Hes ass now There will never be a matt carpenter like he was in pinstripes. Hes ass now

LV @PadreLv @LO_Padres Should Dixon be the DH instead of Matt carpenter? @LO_Padres Should Dixon be the DH instead of Matt carpenter?

Bink @RockyBinkowski Matt Carpenter is just sad to watch. Good thing we have him another year at $5.5 mil Matt Carpenter is just sad to watch. Good thing we have him another year at $5.5 mil

Matt Carpenter was filled with gratitude after spending a year in New York

Even though he battled much of last season with an injury, Carpenter was satisfied that he got the opportunity to represent the pinstripes uniform of the Yankees.

He said:

“Just a special year, all in all. One, just to get the opportunity to come here and put on this uniform and play for this franchise and this city. I mean, it’s something I’ll never forget. My kids, my family, we still talk about it, what a great ride it was. I’m super-thankful and so grateful I got that chance,” Carpenter had said at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how the 37-year-old improves his stats from hereon.

