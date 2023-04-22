The San Diego Padres suffered their 12th loss of the season as they fell against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a shut-out loss on Friday night. There are grave concerns by the fans for the Padres offense that failed to turn up again.

Zac Gallen of the D'backs pitched seven scoreless innings and the returning Fernando Tatis Jr. had one hit. The only other hit of the game was from Xander Bogaerts, who got the Padres the closest to score. He hit a leadoff double in the second innings. The hyped lineup of San Diego is considered to be one of the best in the league, however at one point Zac Gallen retired fourteen of their batters at a stretch.

On the defensive side, starter Seth Lugo was decent as he gave away just two runs. However, the majority of the runs for Arizona came in the eighth innings as relief pitcher Luis Garcia allowed five runs. He was taken out of the game after just one out before Reiss Knehr was hit for two more runs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres fans were unhappy with how their team performed, especially considering that they have the third highest payroll in the MLB.

Mr. Robot @77114robot @Padres 2 hits. 1 by Tatis. This offense is the worst in the league. Absolutely Embarrassing. How long before the captain steps up and leads? @Padres 2 hits. 1 by Tatis. This offense is the worst in the league. Absolutely Embarrassing. How long before the captain steps up and leads? https://t.co/9mcLp9H6ow

pinoy_islander619 @kevin4355 @Padres So are we just going to continue sucking? Is a players only meeting too soon? Coming up next on padres pov... @Padres So are we just going to continue sucking? Is a players only meeting too soon? Coming up next on padres pov...

rylan✞ @wtfjet @Padres One of the best offensive rosters in the league and we're struggling to score runs, it's honestly funny how embarrassing it is atp @Padres One of the best offensive rosters in the league and we're struggling to score runs, it's honestly funny how embarrassing it is atp

San Diego Padres need to get their act together in the final two games

San Diego have their backs facing the wall as they look to bounce back from this shut out loss. Two more games remaining in the series, they will look to win both and get back to .500 PCT.

After their series with the D'backs, they will be making their way to Chicago where they will face the Cubs.

Poll : 0 votes