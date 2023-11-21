The statement "Fernando Tatis is an accomplished hitter" goes well for both father and son, as the pair have been highly successful during their career. The one in the limelight, currently Fernando Tatis Jr. was seen taking help from his father to get a proper bat swing.

Fernando Tatis Sr. played in the MLB from 1997 to 2010. He was a slugger with immense prowess, playing for five different organisations. The Dominican hit two grand slams in the same innings of a game in 1999 setting the record for most RBIs batted, in a particular inning.

His son has carried on the legacy as Fernando Tatis Jr. is regarded as one of the better hitters in the league currently. He had a mediocre season as per his standards as he recorded .257 average with 78 RBIs, including 25 home runs.

In the video, he can be seen getting tips from his father on how to generate more power in his swing by leveraging a backward stance.

Padres fans were quite impressed at the sight of their favourite player practicing with his father as they took to X to give their opinions.

"Idk why he’s not our hitting coach," one fan wrote.

"Tatis Sr helped Acuña get that MVP. Tatis may be next up," another wrote.

Here a few other reactions:

Fernando Tatis Sr. was influential in correcting Ronald Acuna Jr.'s swing

Before winning his unanimous NL MVP crown, Ronald Acuna Jr. was back in the Dominican Republic where he sat for practices from none other than Fernando Tatis Sr. himself. He credited Tatis for fixing his bat swing as he made his way to a historic 40-70 season with 41 home runs and 73 steals.

“I was open to everything,” Acuña told ESPN in May. “It’s why I went down there.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. would hope he is able to replicate a similar feat when he takes to the plate for the Padres in 2024.

