San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin has come under fire from fans after their latest loss against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The Padres lost 4-3 in their second game of the series against San Francisco, marking another series loss in their poor run of form in the MLB in recent weeks.

Fans have been increasingly frustrated with the management decisions made by Melvin during the games and are calling for him to be replaced on social media.

Reynolds @DCCReynolds @Padres BOB MELVIN IS A WALKING GARBAGE CAN, CHANGE MY MIND OH WAIT YOU CAN'T! @Padres BOB MELVIN IS A WALKING GARBAGE CAN, CHANGE MY MIND OH WAIT YOU CAN'T!

ROYSMITH @RoyMSmith Bob Melvin one of the worst managers of all time lmaoo Bob Melvin one of the worst managers of all time lmaoo

rortlieb @rortlieb @Padres What a clown show in SF. Last night the bullpen stunk, and tonight the offense stunk. 🤡 @Padres What a clown show in SF. Last night the bullpen stunk, and tonight the offense stunk. 🤡

cube @gavincube @Padres Bob Melvin is a genius letting martinez go into the 9th! What a great move! @Padres Bob Melvin is a genius letting martinez go into the 9th! What a great move!

Tatis4MVP @ClintBeastwoo91 @Padres Blow up the front office. Get a gm who knows how to build a lineup with real depth. @Padres Blow up the front office. Get a gm who knows how to build a lineup with real depth.

Mark @MarkMel06909928 @Padres Another master piece managing the pen Bob! Heads better start rolling soon or I won’t spend another dime! This is flat out embarrassing! Preller stuck this team with terrible contracts! @Padres Another master piece managing the pen Bob! Heads better start rolling soon or I won’t spend another dime! This is flat out embarrassing! Preller stuck this team with terrible contracts!

After an impressive first season as manager of the Padres, former MLB catcher Melvin has had a challenging season this time around. He joined the San Diego outfit as manager ahead of the 2022 season and managed to make a decent run into to postseason. They finally lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series but the season was a positive one.

However, the Padres have not been able to deliver so far this season, with many of their star players struggling to hit top gear well into the year. While there have been some positives, they still find themselves in fourth position in their division and in danger of missing out on a postseason spot.

Melvin came under fire for another disappointing bullpen selection that ended up costing them the game. Fans were quick to condemn the manager's bullpen rotation along with some of the questionable decisions he's made over the past few weeks.

Is manager Bob Melvin to blame for the Padres' recent struggles?

While there is a chance for the San Diego Padres to tie the four-game showdown against the San Francisco Giants, there have been a lot of questions asked of Bob Melvin's bullpen management. The first game against the Giants got away from them after the manager decided to put Luis Garcia on the mound in a critical ninth inning. There is no doubt that Melvin has to shoulder the blame for the defeat, as his poor decision-making left his team vulnerable. In fact, many seem to believe that he's the central liability who's holding back the Padres in the MLB.

