Manager Bob Melvin has come under fire from fans once again as the San Diego Padres fell to a disappointing defeat to the San Francisco Giants late in the 10th innings on Monday.
The game ended 7-4 in favor of the Giants, who won the game thanks to a three-run walk-off home run from Mike Yastrzemski to complete a dramatic comeback after falling behind early in the game. Padres fans were unhappy with the result and took aim at Melvin for the loss.
Bob Melvin is a former MLB catcher who played for several teams from the late 1980s through to the early 1990s. After retiring as a player, Melvin became a coach in the MLB and won the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.
He was then appointed as the manager of the Seattle Mariners in 2003 and went on to manage the Oakland A's as well. He won three Manager of the Year awards during that period. Melvin was appointed as the manager of the Padres ahead of the 2022 season, finishing in second place in his first year.
This season, however, the Padres have struggled in the league and manager Bob Melvin has been unable to find the answers to their problems. He has come under considerable criticism from fans this season and it continued after their defeat to the Giants on Monday.
Melvin decided to pull the reliever after just two innings with no hits and three strikeouts and went with Ray Kerr in the 10th innings instead. It turned out to be a huge mistake that cost them the tie and left fans calling for the manager's head after the game.
"Time to get rid of this overrated manager," wrote and fan on Twitter. "This team is so much more talented then to be below .500. Melvin makes the worst in game decisions at critical moments," added another.
Juan Soto's heroics not enough to take the pressure off manager Bob Melvin
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto put on a show for fans in their game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. The Dominican launched two homers on the night to give his team a 4-0 lead and take his personal HR tally to 13 for the season.