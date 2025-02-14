  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Padres GM sets ambitious goals for Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and other key stars in 2025

Padres GM sets ambitious goals for Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and other key stars in 2025

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Feb 14, 2025 13:46 GMT
Houston Astros v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
The Padres lineup including Machado, Merrill and Tatis will be crucial to their success yet again (Source: Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres showed a lot of promise in 2024, improving from an 82-win season in 2023 to making it their first season 90-win season since 2010. They finished their postseason losing to the LA Dodgers in the NLDS in five games. They would be hoping for another deeper run in 2025 with most of their stars returning.

Ad

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., their mainstays in the lineup, have put up decent numbers, hitting 50 home runs and 154 RBIs combined. They had backup from rookie Jackson Merill, who came second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after he batted .292 and 90 RBIs. Luis Arraez went on to win his second consecutive batting title with a .318 average.

The four batters along with a healthy pitching staff is what general manager A.J. Preller is looking for. The GM spoke to reporters on Thursday, identifying the keys to success.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We've got multiple players who could be in MVP consideration—Tatis, Machado, Xander, and Jackson leading the way," Preller said. "Then you have guys like Arraez, hopefully winning another batting title. Our starting pitching group has a chance to have multiple guys in Cy Young consideration, and we’ve built a strong bullpen.
"Health is always a big factor—we’ve seen that play a role over the last four or five years. But if we can continue what we started last year, especially with [Schildt] and the coaching staff being so detail-oriented, focusing on the little things that lead to winning baseball games, we’ll be in a great spot.
Ad
"Those are the things that might not always be noticed, but we’ve gotten really good at them, and we’ve had success with them at different points over the last five years." [12:14 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Mike Shildt heaps praise on A.J. Preller

Padres manager Mike Shildt made his feelings known about A.J. Preller's front office. Ahead of Spring Training, he told reporters:

“A.J. (Preller) does what A.J. does. He supplements the club in areas where we need it and he’s always looking for solutions, which is what winners do.”
Ad
youtube-cover

The Padres are facing an ownership dispute between two factions of the Seidler family. This has impeded their progress in signing top stars like Roki Sasaki. A late boost, however, saw them sign Nick Pivetta and Kyle Hart and the team would be hoping for renewed urgency as they look to battle for the NL West.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी