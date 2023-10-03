Padres management has Peter Seidler's backing for next year despite missing the postseason - "Team continues to have my full support"

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller look to be safe for now despite the team's struggles this season. Nevertheless, team owner Peter Seidler said on Monday that the current management group continues to have his full support.

Seidler said so after the Padres' 82-80 season marked their worst in franchise history. They missed the playoffs despite having the third-highest payroll in the league.

Nevertheless, Seidler has belief in his current leadership group to turn things around, make the required changes and fare better in 2024.

"We entered 2023 with expectations that we would build on last year's NLCS appearance and contend for a World Series Championship. We fell short of that goal. The Padres organization will learn from this season and emerge in 2024 with the pieces in place to compete for San Diego's first World Series title.

"Our current leadership team continues to have my full support, and I have asked them to perform a thorough assessment of our organization, beginning today. We will make the changes necessary to play championship-caliber baseball for our extraordinary fans in 2024."

San Diego Padres were a huge disappointment in 2023

This year, the Padres have massively disappointed. Despite their 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on September 29, they dropped out of playoff reckoning.

Since then, they have beaten the White Sox 6-1 and 2-1 on consecutive days to improve 82-80 in 2023. Nevertheless, they trail the Dodgers (100-62) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) in the NL West.

The Padres underwhelmed despite promising performances from a few of their players. The trio of Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit at least 25 home runs.

They also had Blake Snell, who's expected to win the NL Cy Young Award this year, and Josh Hader, a top reliever with a 1.73 ERA.