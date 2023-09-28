After a disappointing season, change for the San Diego Padres may be in store. One of the main topics in news was the relationship between manager Bob Melvin and President of Baseball operations A.J. Preller.

According to the San Diego Union tribune, an insider revealed that Melvin and Preller's relationship has been a major problem for the franchise. The insider who has reportedly worked with both men in the past years, said:

“It’s a Civil War”

Few people seem to think that the conflict between Melvin and Preller had a definite impact on how the team performed this season, linking the Padres' on-field difficulties to the resentment at the top.

Padres player believes Bob Melvin and Preller's relationship is "unfixable"

As reported by Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin, one of the subplots that was looked at was the interaction between manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller.

The report cited an anonymous Padres player who said their relationship is "unfixable."

Additionally, a former worker explained:

"Preller tries to be almost a friend to players, leaving Melvin and his coaches to deliver tougher messages."

A.J. Preller is consistently able to identify top talent and assess its value. However, managers, players, coaches, and other team officials have not always taken well to his default setting of merely trying to outwork the opponent.

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres

The Padres have been one of the most underwhelming teams in the majors this season in comparison to preseason expectations. Despite having a star-studded roster with players like Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Manny Machado and a $255 million payroll, the team's 78-80 record has them on the verge of elimination from playoff contention.

Despite the team's 2023 season's failings, chairman Peter Seidler plans to keep both manager Bob Melvin and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller in their current positions for the 2024 campaign, according to reports.