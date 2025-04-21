Padres manager provides injury update on Luis Arraez after scary collision at first base

Luis Arraez has become one of the best pure hitters in Major League Baseball, winning the the batting title in each of the last three seasons. The veteran infielder has been a crucial part of the San Diego Padres success this year, which is part of the reason for the concern surrounding Arraez after he was part of a scary collison at first base during last night's 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

During what appeared to be a routine groundball, Luis Arraez came charging into first base attempting to beat the play, however the 28-year-old collided with Mauricio Dubon. The collision led to Arraez having to be carted off of the field and eventually be admitted into the hospital.

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke about Arraez's status during an interview on MLB Network Radio. Although the All-Star second baseman needed to be admitted to hospital, Shildt explained that Arraez was in good shape and was impressed with his superstar.

"Woke up and was sore, as you would expect... Clearly it was very, very scary. It sound like he is coming out as good as to be expected. He is clearly sore but nothing from an imaging standpoint that is showing anything overly alarming. He did have a little bit of lack of recollection in the short term of what kind of took place," Shildt explained.

After Luis Arraez made contact with Dubon, he fell to the ground and laid motionless for some time before ultimately leaving the game on a stretcher. It was a scary moment, however, Arraez has since been released from the hospital but will be placed on the 7-day IL as he is dealing with concussion symptoms.

"I texted him today and what a warrior this guy is man. This guy's got the heart of a champion. It sound likes long-term, from his health standpoint, he is going to be okay... Anything that happens in the head area is something that we take very seriously," Shildt added.

Luis Arraez is not the only player who was involved in a first base collision this weekend

While collisions at first base do happen, it is not a common occurence. That being said, there was a second incident this past weekend, however, the end result was better than it was for Luis Arraez.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alan Roden was involved in a similar play with Seattle Mariners first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Although Roden was able to avoid any serious injury, like the Luis Arraez incident, it was a sizable impact at first base. It will be interesting to see if MLB will make any change at first base if these types of accidents continue.

